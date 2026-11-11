Brass idols of Lord Buddha and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar were reported stolen from a local Buddha Vihar premises.
Intruders reportedly broke into the shrine after hours to carry off the sacred statues.
Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to track down the suspects and recover the stolen items.
Unidentified persons broke into a Buddha Vihar and stole brass idols of Lord Gautama Buddha and Dr B R Ambedkar in Maharashtra's Thane district early on Wednesday, police said.
This Buddha Vihar was inaugurated in 2019.
Following regular evening prayers on Tuesday, the shrine was locked and secured.
"Early this morning, local residents arrived at the site only to find the outer door's lock broken open. Upon entering the shrine, devotees discovered that the sacred brass idols of Lord Buddha and Dr B R Ambedkar had been dismantled and stolen from their pedestals," an official of the Kalwa police station said.
An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under various relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and police teams are trying to identify the perpetrators, he said.