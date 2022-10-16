Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Advocate Found Dead In Bahraich

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Chaudhary told reporters that a woman, who is a resident of Jameel Colony, informed the police that her husband was found dead lying next to her when she got up on Sunday morning.

Advocate Found Dead In Bahraich (Representative Image)

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 1:15 pm

A 40-year-old advocate was found dead in his house in the district on Sunday morning, with his wife claiming that he has been murdered. The deceased has been identified as Intzaar-ul-Haq.

The woman claimed that her husband has been murdered by an unknown person. A case has been registered, and the body has been sent for postmortem.

Family members of the deceased and his neighbours are being questioned by the police.

-With PTI Input

