Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Lord Ram Worked To Integrate All Sections Of Society', Says RSS Chief

He said people should take inspiration from Lord Ram's life and focus on establishing a society based on the values espoused by him.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 10:29 pm

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that Lord Ram worked to integrate all sections of the society.

He said people should take inspiration from Lord Ram's life and focus on establishing a society based on the values espoused by him.

"Lord Ram paved the way for a society where everyone lived fearlessly. He followed the path of social harmony throughout his life," Bhagwat said while addressing a conference of sadhus at Ahirauli village in Buxar district.

The event was organised as part of a nine-day religious conclave called 'Shri Ram Karmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Mahakumbh'.

The RSS chief said, "Ram Manohar Lohia had stated that Lord Ram had united the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It is true that he worked to integrate every section of the society. We should take inspiration from the life of Lord Ram and give impetus to social unity."

Several governors, chief ministers and two deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to participate in the nine-day event which began on Monday.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Mohan Bhagwat On Five-Day Visit To Bengal In January

Mohan Bhagwat In Kanpur For RSS Music Camp

Lalu Prasad Yadav Hits Out At RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Over Self- Employment Comment

Tags

National Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS Chief Politics Hindu Mythology Mohan Bhagwat New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report