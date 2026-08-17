Red Sea Under Watch As Saudi Arabia Leads New Maritime Alliance

13 countries have joined Saudi Arabia in a new maritime defence alliance
The coalition aims to protect shipping and energy routes across key regional waterways
The alliance will focus on maritime intelligence, joint exercises, training and operational coordination
Thirteen countries have joined Saudi Arabia in establishing a multinational maritime defence alliance aimed at protecting international shipping and energy routes across key waterways in the Middle East.
The founding states supporting the alliance alongside Saudi Arabia are Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia. The initiative was announced after an international meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence in Riyadh.
The alliance is intended to strengthen maritime security, protect freedom of navigation and safeguard international trade and energy supply lines through the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Saudi Arabia will serve as the founding and leading state and host the alliance's headquarters.
Defensive Alliance
The participating countries said the alliance is "purely defensive in nature" and does not target any state, alliance or international organisation.
According to the joint statement, the coalition will operate in accordance with international law, respect state sovereignty and seek to protect freedom of navigation.
The meeting also covered the alliance's proposed charter, organisational structure, command-and-control arrangements and operational mechanisms. Military planners from participating countries are expected to continue work on these arrangements before the alliance formally begins operations.
The Saudi Defence Ministry said representatives and chiefs of staff from 43 countries, along with a delegation from the European Union, attended the Riyadh meeting. More than 50 countries and organisations had been invited.
Maritime Security
The alliance is being developed amid growing concerns over attacks on commercial shipping, oil tankers and maritime infrastructure in the region.
The participating countries said the threats could disrupt international supply chains and energy markets and called for stronger cooperation in maritime intelligence, information sharing, operational planning, joint exercises, training and capacity building.
Saudi Arabia has also appointed Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Salem Al-Shehri as commander of the multinational maritime defence alliance, the Saudi Defence Ministry announced.
The alliance remains open to additional countries, with states that support its objectives able to join after completing their respective national procedures.