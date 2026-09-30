Putin Expands Russian Army To Over 15 Lakh Active-Duty Millitary Positions

Putin’s latest decree adds 15,500 active-duty positions, taking authorised military strength to 1.55 million and total strength to 2,441,630.
It is the fourth increase in Russia’s authorised military strength in 2026, but the decree does not announce a new mobilisation.
Zelensky has accused Moscow of accelerating recruitment, while the Kremlin has rejected reports of a fresh mobilisation as disinformation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree increasing the authorised strength of the country's armed forces by 15,500 personnel, taking the number of active-duty military positions to 1,550,500 and the total authorised strength of the armed forces to 2,441,630.
The September 28 decree does not give a reason for the increase or announce a new mobilisation. It is the fourth time Putin has increased the authorised strength of the Russian military this year.
The latest move comes as Ukraine accuses Moscow of preparing for another large-scale recruitment drive, while the Kremlin has dismissed such claims as disinformation.
Russia Expands Military Strength For Fourth Time In 2026
Putin has repeatedly increased the authorised size of the Russian armed forces since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The latest decree adds 15,500 military positions to the ceiling set by Putin's July order, which had authorised 1.535 million active military personnel. The total authorised strength then stood at 2,426,130.
The four increases issued in 2026 have together added tens of thousands of authorised military positions. Analysts have cautioned that the latest increases in authorised strength should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that Moscow has ordered a new mass mobilisation.
Russia last announced a "partial mobilisation" of reservists in September 2022. That order remains in effect, according to analysts cited by The Moscow Times, potentially reducing the need for a fresh mobilisation decree.
Separately, the exiled Russian outlet Meduza reported that the military had created 52,500 new positions this year, most of them active-duty military posts rather than civilian positions, according to The Moscow Times.
Zelensky Accuses Moscow Of Accelerating Recruitment
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of effectively beginning another mobilisation process through accelerated recruitment.
Zelensky did not provide details to support the claim. Russian authorities have rejected reports of a new mobilisation, with Moscow describing such claims as disinformation.
Military experts cited by The Moscow Times said the Kremlin may be reluctant to issue another mobilisation order because the 2022 partial mobilisation remains in force. Others have warned that another large-scale call-up could face logistical problems and may not by itself resolve Russia's challenges on the battlefield.
The latest troop-strength increase therefore signals a continued expansion of Russia's authorised military establishment, but the decree itself does not establish that a new mass mobilisation has begun.