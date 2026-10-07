Former Australian Bishop Christopher Saunders Jailed For Sexually Abusing Young Men

Christopher Saunders has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison for 13 sexual offences
He was convicted of abusing two young Aboriginal men in Western Australia’s Kimberley region
Saunders will be eligible for parole after four years and six months
Former Australian bishop Christopher Saunders has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison for sexually abusing young Aboriginal men between 2010 and 2019, with the Western Australian District Court ordering that he serve at least four years and six months before becoming eligible for parole. He was convicted of one count of rape and 12 counts of unlawful and indecent assault.
Court Verdict
The offences occurred at properties owned or associated with the Catholic Church, including a beach house in Broome and missionary communities in the Kimberley region, according to the Australian local media report. The court heard that Saunders invited young Aboriginal men and teenagers to social gatherings, supplied them with alcohol and gifts and then subjected them to sexual acts. One victim was raped while heavily intoxicated, the court heard.
Saunders was acquitted of three counts of unlawful and indecent assault relating to a third complainant. He had originally faced 19 sexual-offence charges.
Police arrested Saunders in February 2024 and charged him with two counts of sexual penetration without consent, 14 counts of unlawful and indecent assault and three counts of indecently dealing with a child while in a position of authority. He was refused bail. Reuters reported at the time that Saunders had previously denied wrongdoing.
The jury returned its guilty verdict in August. The sentencing judge, Martin Flynn, said Saunders had exploited the trust and authority attached to his position as a bishop and highlighted the harm suffered by his victims.
Church Response
Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, said the offences represented “a betrayal of everything the gospel and the Catholic Church stand for”.
He praised the victims, survivors and witnesses who came forward, saying they had shown “great courage, commitment and resilience” through a long process. He also said the Church’s own legal proceedings, which had been suspended during the police investigation and trial, could now recommence. Decisions over Saunders’ status within the Church will be determined in Rome.
Bishop Tim Norton, who succeeded Saunders in Broome, said the diocese was “deeply sorry” for the hurt suffered by victims and for the time it had taken for their experiences to be acknowledged.
“We remain deeply sorry for the pain, hurt and loss you experienced,” Norton said in a pastoral letter following the verdict.
Saunders' Career
Saunders was ordained a priest in 1976 and moved to Western Australia’s Kimberley region before becoming Bishop of Broome in 1996. He stepped down from the position in 2020 after allegations against him emerged, and Pope Francis accepted his resignation in 2021. Reuters reported that an earlier police investigation had found insufficient evidence to charge him, while the Vatican launched its own investigation in 2022.
The Diocese of Broome covers a vast area of north-western Australia, including remote Aboriginal communities across the Kimberley.
Saunders’ conviction makes him the most senior Catholic figure in Australia to be convicted of historical sexual offences, according to the sentencing report.