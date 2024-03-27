Recommended Dosage Range

Beginner Dosage: As with any potent botanical, White Horn Kratom should be approached with caution, especially by beginners. The rule of thumb is to start with a low dose to assess individual tolerance, which for White Horn Kratom is typically in the range of 1 to 2 grams. Newcomers to White Horn are encouraged to monitor their response to these starter doses before gradually increasing. While some may find their ideal dosage within this initial range, others may require slight increments to attain the desired effect. It is essential to keep in mind that the stimulating effects of White Horn can be pronounced, making careful dosing critical to prevent overstimulation or adverse reactions.