Kratom Powder

Toss and Wash Method: The 'Toss and Wash' technique, while not for the faint-hearted given kratom's potent flavor, stands as a swift and efficient consumption method. To partake, one simply spoons the powder into the mouth and swiftly follows it with a liquid chaser to rinse it down. This method is lauded for its immediacy in delivering effects, as it ensures rapid absorption into the system. However, newcomers should proceed with caution, starting with smaller quantities to acclimate to the taste and ensure a manageable ingestion. Despite its directness, the 'Toss and Wash' is best approached with a certain level of respect for the potency of White Borneo Kratom.