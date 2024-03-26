In a heartening stride towards animal welfare, Ziqitza Healthcare has ventured into uncharted territories, introducing a groundbreaking initiative in the realm of animal healthcare with its Mobile Veterinary Units (MUVs) under the service banner 1962. This endeavour not only underscores our commitment to the well-being of our furry and feathered companions but also showcases Ziqitza's unparalleled expertise in healthcare innovation.
Since its inception, the 1962 MUV project has been a beacon of hope for countless animals across Uttar Pradesh. With each passing day, our team of dedicated professionals, comprising veterinarians, para-veterinarians, and compassionate helpers, tirelessly embark on a mission to alleviate the suffering of our animal friends.
With an unwavering dedication to Ziqitza’s cause, we have proudly saved and treated 39,157 animals in the state of Uttar Pradesh alone. Each of these stories is a testament to the impact of our efforts and the transformative power of compassion.
At the heart of our initiative lies a simple yet profound belief: every life is precious, be it human or animal. Sweta Mangal Ziqitza Cofounder says, “Our MUVs, equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and manned by skilled professionals, ensure that no animal in need is left behind. Whether it's a domestic pet or a stray animal, we are committed to providing timely and quality medical care to all.
But our work extends beyond just providing medical services. We believe in the power of education and awareness in fostering a culture of compassion towards animals. Through various campaigns and drives, we aim to empower communities with the knowledge and resources they need to become advocates for animal welfare.
Ziqitza Healthcare journey would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the Uttar Pradesh government and the tireless efforts of our team members on the ground. Together, we are rewriting the narrative of animal healthcare in India, one life at a time, further commented by Sweta Mangal.
As we reflect on our achievements, we remain humbled by the trust placed in us by pet owners and animal lovers across the state. Their faith serves as a constant reminder of the responsibility we bear towards our furry and feathered companions.
Looking ahead, we are filled with optimism and determination to continue our mission of making quality healthcare accessible to all, regardless of species. With each passing day, we reaffirm our commitment to the values of compassion, empathy, and excellence that define Ziqitza Healthcare limited.
In closing, let us celebrate not just the numbers, but the countless lives touched and transformed by our efforts. Together, let us continue to be the voice for the voiceless and the champions of compassion in our society.
About Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd
Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. is a leading provider of emergency medical services in India. Their 108 Ambulance service operates 24x7, providing a lifeline to many in need. Ziqitza has set a benchmark in the healthcare industry with their continued commitment to providing timely and quality emergency medical services. Ziqitza Rajasthan have Congratulated Ziqitza for their new Pet Ambulance service launch. Ziqitza currently runs 250 ALS ambulances in the state which are used to transfer in-treatment patients from one hospital to another. The company has so far served 153675 beneficiary in Uttar Pradesh.
Ziqitza's exceptional service has earned them recognition as the winner of the Global Real Impact Awards and the Times Social Impact Award. They continue to save countless lives and provide the best possible care to those in need.