Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. is a leading provider of emergency medical services in India. Their 108 Ambulance service operates 24x7, providing a lifeline to many in need. Ziqitza has set a benchmark in the healthcare industry with their continued commitment to providing timely and quality emergency medical services. Ziqitza Rajasthan have Congratulated Ziqitza for their new Pet Ambulance service launch. Ziqitza currently runs 250 ALS ambulances in the state which are used to transfer in-treatment patients from one hospital to another. The company has so far served 153675 beneficiary in Uttar Pradesh.