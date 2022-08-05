Uniglo (GLO) Aims To Hold Digitized Gold In Its Vault. What Makes It Different Than Binance Coin (BNB) Or Aave (AAVE)?

It's no secret that gold is one of the most popular commodities in the world. In fact, according to World Gold Council, gold demand hit a record high in 2019, with investors buying up nearly 2,000 tonnes of the yellow metal. But what if there was a way to invest in gold that didn't involve expensive mining operations or storing it in a safe? That's where Uniglo's digital gold comes in.

Uniglo is a new player in the digitalized goods space and aims to provide a safe and convenient way to store digital gold in its vault. The protocol Asset Vault is intended to house many types of assets, such as digital currencies, digitized gold, and other digitally physical artifacts. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, Uniglo will include portfolio diversity into its asset collection to safeguard token holders' interests. How does it make Uniglo different from Binance Coin (BNB) or Aave (AAVE)?

Why Does Uniglo Hold Digital Gold In Its Vault?

Digital gold is a new and innovative way to invest in gold and has the potential to revolutionize the way we use and think about gold. Here's how it works: instead of buying physical gold, you can purchase digital tokens representing ownership of real-world gold reserves. These tokens are stored on a blockchain – a distributed database that allows for secure, transparent, and tamper-proof transactions – meaning that your investment is both safe and secure.

What's more, because digital gold is not subject to the same physical constraints as traditional gold, it can be divisible into smaller denominations, making it more accessible and convenient for everyday use.

Not only does digital gold have the potential to make investing in gold easier and more convenient, but it could also help to democratize access to this valuable commodity. Many people are currently excluded from owning gold due to its high cost, but even those on a tight budget could afford to invest small amounts of money in this precious metal with digital tokens.

Uniglo’s Digital gold itself is backed by real gold, making it a more stable investment than Binance Coin or Aave.

Binance Coin (BNB) And Aave (AAVE) Overview

The native token of the BSC that powers the entire ecosystem is BNB. It is also the utility token of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, which entitles users to trade fee savings and may be used to create passive income on Binance Earn.

Speaking of Have (AAVE), since 2017, it has become a leading DeFi protocol supported by seven distinct networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche, and has facilitated crypto lending across many markets.

Despite the fact that both BNB and AAVE are successful market participants, the tokens are not backed by any real-world assets like Uniglo. This may indicate that the coins are not resistant to market validation, making GLO a hotter and more reliable choice to maintain a positive portfolio balance during unpleasant market conditions.

Wrapping Up

So far, Uniglo's digital gold has been met with positive feedback from both investors and industry experts. If this project continues to succeed, it could forever change how we think about and use gold.

For More About Uniglo:

Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register

Website: https://uniglo.io