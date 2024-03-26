KangaMoon (KANG), Fantom (FTM) and Cardano (ADA) are signaling as the top three cryptocurrencies priced under $1 that you should consider adding to your portfolio before March concludes. Despite facing periodic price declines, Fantom token continues to rebound to higher prices. Cardano coin, despite dipping below its support level after reaching its highest peak in over a year, presents promising rebound potential. Meanwhile, KangaMoon (KANG) is making waves in its 4th presale stage, offering an interactive and engaging experience where both new and existing users can earn rewards while in its presale, making it a standout in the meme coin space.