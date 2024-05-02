Sajan Raj Kurup Partners On Much-Awaited Doc ‘The Commandant’s Shadow’ As Executive Producer

The Commandant’s Shadow follows Hans Jürgen Höss, son of Auschwitz's Commandant Rudolf Höss, confronting his father's terrible legacy for the first time and as he is introduced to Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, a Jewish survivor of the camp. Their historic meeting, eight decades later, in Anita's London living room, alongside their children Kai Höss and Maya Lasker-Wallfisch, delves into their very different hereditary burdens and raises questions about love, guilt, and forgiveness. This feature-length documentary explores the trans-generational impact of war crimes, yet ultimately offers a story of hope, acceptance, and compassion.