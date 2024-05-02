Sajan Raj Kurup Partners On Much-Awaited Doc ‘The Commandant’s Shadow’ As Executive Producer

While India makes waves at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, it was announced on Friday (26 April 2024) in a statement by Warner Bros. Pictures and Fathom Events that Daniela Völker’s much-talked about documentary The Commandant’s Shadow is set to release in 500+ theatres across the U.S. on May 29, 2024, with an encore presentation the following day.
A little-known fact is that this hard-hitting documentary also boasts a strong Indian connection, with noted creative head and entrepreneur Sajan Raj Kurup serving as Executive producer on the documentary film.
Speaking about this Kurup said, “It is a proud moment for us at Creators Inc. and Creativeland Studios to be able to back The Commandant’s Shadow, a story that deserves telling, and we are happy to see it reach a wide audience with its upcoming release in the US.”
“For me personally, I am happy that the dream I set out to achieve, to back content that builds legacy, is one step closer. I am positive this will be the first of many such landmarks from Creators Inc. and Creativeland Studios” he added.
The Commandant’s Shadow follows Hans Jürgen Höss, son of Auschwitz's Commandant Rudolf Höss, confronting his father's terrible legacy for the first time and as he is introduced to Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, a Jewish survivor of the camp. Their historic meeting, eight decades later, in Anita's London living room, alongside their children Kai Höss and Maya Lasker-Wallfisch, delves into their very different hereditary burdens and raises questions about love, guilt, and forgiveness. This feature-length documentary explores the trans-generational impact of war crimes, yet ultimately offers a story of hope, acceptance, and compassion.
The documentary film is written, produced and directed by Daniela Völker and produced by Gloria Abramoff, with Wendy Robbins, Neil Blair, Jonathan Blair, Matti Leshem, Joel Greenberg, Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Sajan Raj Kurup, Jani Guest and Jamie Jessop serving as executive producers. Völker’s creative team includes directors of photography Rob Goldie and Piotr Trela, editor Claire Guillon, and music composer Gabriel Chwojnik.
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with HBO Documentary Films, A Snowstorm Productions / Creators Inc. Production, In Association with New Mandate Films, A Film By Daniela Völker, “The Commandant’s Shadow.” It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and is rated PG-13 for thematic content involving the Holocaust, some disturbing images, and smoking.
About Sajan Raj Kurup
Sajan Raj Kurup is a well-regarded creative entrepreneur; founder of the advertising conglomerate Creativeland Asia and content studio, Creativeland Studios. He serves as chairman of London-based Creators Inc.