Cultivating A Legacy: The Inspiring Journey Of Krushisharang Agriclinic Pvt. Ltd. - Pioneering Excellence, Empowering Farmers, And Shaping The Future Of Agriculture

Krushisharang Agriclinc Private Limited was founded in 2021 by Two visionary Agriculturists Mr. Hashit Gajera and Mr. Hiren Patoliya. It is a sustainable agriculture ISO 9001: 2015 certified Company. which delivers agricultural products that supports farmers all over the Country. The agritech business assists farmers by providing professional advice on how to manage crops and increase productivity. It uses data and technology to address farmers' worries about obtaining high-quality agricultural inputs and to close the knowledge gap. The most important and necessary input for agricultural productivity is the seed. Indeed, it is the most cost-effective way to boost agricultural production and productivity. We build our brands and develop our products through extensive Research and Development activities, relentless innovation and crystal-clear marketing carried out by our Company.