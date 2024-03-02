The Young And The Restless: Vamsi Gaddam's Tireless Mission To Make The Future Sustainable

In Vamsi Gaddam’s overarching supervision, Visaka Industries has undergone an unprecedented transformation, scaling its turnover from a modest figure to a remarkable Rs 1600 crore in 2023. His unwavering commitment to environmental conservation, innovative thinking, and inclusive corporate strategies has set a benchmark for the construction industry.

Vamsi Gaddam's journey from a Management Trainee to a prominent leader in sustainable construction is a testament to his dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable future for India, and the world. His exemplary lead-by-example spirit continues to drive Visaka Industries towards a future that is ideal for consumers, and our planet alike.

A passionate young innovator and entrepreneur, Vamsi Gaddam is the Joint Managing Director of Visaka Industries Ltd. – India’s leading construction materials company. Vamsi has been a vocal advocate for adopting renewable and green consumption for a sustainable tomorrow. He is also the Founder of Atumobile, manufacturer of India’s 1st High Speed Electric Café Racer motorcycle.