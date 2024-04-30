ProfileTree Grows In-House Brands To Become The Best SEO Belfast Agency

ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing has swiftly established itself as the premier SEO Belfast agency by cultivating a diverse range of successful in-house brands. These brands span various sectors, from educational content for children to travel destinations and even car reviews.
By extending their reach into diverse industries, they have amassed an impressive brand portfolio that showcases their ability to excel in SEO across multiple domains. Their ethos is simple: if we can achieve success for ourselves, we can replicate it for you.
SEO Belfast Agency
In the competitive landscape of Belfast SEO agencies, standing out has become more crucial than ever when vying for business. Many agencies claim to possess the best tactics and promise unparalleled results, but how can customers discern the truth and determine which agency to trust?
Advertisement
ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing soon realised this predicament and took a proactive approach to set themselves apart from competitors. Rather than making empty claims, they decided to demonstrate their capabilities through tangible results. The outcome? ProfileTree now boasts a collection of in-house brands with their own websites ranking prominently on search engine results pages, as well as associated social media and YouTube channels attracting hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions, of views.
This approach not only allows the agency to try and test new SEO methods, videography skills, and digital strategies but also ensures that clients receive tried-and-tested tactics without their businesses serving as guinea pigs. Here's a closer look at their impressive portfolio.
Advertisement
ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing
This is their flagship brand, consistently producing content that covers all aspects of digital marketing. ProfileTree believes in sharing their professional expertise rather than gatekeeping it. They generously offer their skills and resources through informative articles and videos, which prove invaluable for small business owners, marketers, or anyone seeking to enhance their brand's digital presence.
Regarding SEO success, the ProfileTree website and YouTube channel perform exceptionally well. Many of their pages rank within the top three Google search results, and numerous videos have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, solidifying their authority in the field.
LearningMole
LearningMole is an educational platform that delivers interactive and engaging content tailored for children. Its primary audience comprises younger pupils in primary schools, offering content in core subjects like mathematics, English, and science, as well as exploring topics beyond the traditional curriculum. LearningMole employs clever animations to explain complex concepts in a manner that resonates with young learners.
In terms of digital success, LearningMole is excelling. Their YouTube channel boasts over 140,000 subscribers and their most popular video has garnered an impressive 1.5 million views. This accomplishment exemplifies how different brands may thrive on distinct forms of digital content, serving as a powerful example that ProfileTree highlights to potential clients interested in video marketing.
Advertisement
ConnollyCove
ConnollyCove is a dedicated travel and tourism brand that showcases the best things to do and see while exploring various destinations. Initially conceived as a travel guide for the UK and Ireland, its success has propelled its expansion into covering travel hotspots worldwide.
This in-house brand serves as a living portfolio, showcasing the video production skills possessed by the team at ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing. From captivating drone footage to smart SEO video tactics, these videos produced by ConnollyCove rank prominently in video search engine results and have even garnered attention from local news outlets.
Advertisement
Amazing Food and Drink
Amazing Food and Drink is another in-house brand of ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing, with content showcasing the best dishes from around the world, in addition to interviews with local restaurants and food producers.
This brand allows the ProfileTree team to create content that can reach audiences globally. They produce videos, photography, and blog content strategically designed to rank for high-volume keywords.
This brand excels in attracting global audiences and demonstrates ProfileTree's prowess in creating content across diverse industries and locations, making it a compelling example for prospective clients.
Advertisement
Educational Voice
Educational Voice is a Belfast-based animation studio and another of ProfileTree's in-house brands. This brand serves as a remarkable example of the immense potential of animated video content. In a world saturated with videos, animated content emerges as a crucial tactic for standing out from the competition.
What sets Educational Voice apart is its seamless integration of animations with SEO strategies, ensuring maximum visibility for the videos they create. With their ability to bring visions to life through captivating animations and their expertise in driving digital success through strategic optimisation, Educational Voice offers a unique and compelling approach to video marketing.
Advertisement
Amazing Cars and Drives
Amazing Cars and Drives is a natural extension of ProfileTree's endeavour to cover all travel-related sectors. This brand produces content that provides comprehensive car reviews, explores industry topics, delves into the future of electric vehicles, and much more.
In terms of marketing success, Amazing Cars and Drives is thriving. It has secured partnerships with local car dealers, allowing them to showcase their vehicle collections effectively. The content itself serves as an excellent example of product marketing, and once again, their YouTube channel is a resounding success, boasting over 100,000 subscribers and videos that have garnered over 200,000 views.
Advertisement
What is eSports?
The digital revolution has not only impacted marketing but has also transformed the realm of sports, giving rise to the phenomenon of eSports. This in-house brand of ProfileTree aims to provide a platform for comprehensive eSports coverage, catering to the digital audience that follows these emerging sports disciplines. Despite being a relatively new brand, The What is eSports? platform is already achieving remarkable success, highlighting ProfileTree's ability to identify market gaps and provide solutions that capitalise on such opportunities.
Space Voyagers
With space tourism becoming an increasingly tangible possibility, Space Voyagers is a dedicated platform that aims to provide the latest updates and news regarding space travel. The rise in search interest for space tourism and space travel has dramatically increased in recent years, and this platform was developed as an opportunity to attract those audiences with high-quality and relevant content.
Advertisement
Luxury Leisure Affluence
Targeted towards an audience that embraces a luxurious lifestyle, Luxury Leisure Affluence showcases ProfileTree's ability to engage effectively with diverse audience groups. This brand equips them with the potential to recommend high-end products and dominate search engine results for these premium offerings.
Although a relatively new in-house brand, Luxury Leisure Affluence is already growing steadily, collecting rich and valuable keywords along the way. Its strategic approach demonstrates ProfileTree's versatility in catering to niche markets and capitalising on lucrative opportunities within the luxury sector.
How These In-House Brands Become a Launchpad for the Best Belfast SEO Agency
ProfileTree's tactics for becoming the best Belfast SEO agency are quite clear. They create dedicated platforms that can capitalise on relevant keywords and ensure that the content produced is engaging and relevant to the audiences searching for them.
Advertisement
As mentioned earlier, the company's main ethos is, "If we can do it for ourselves, we can do it for you." By having an extensive collection of in-house brands, some well-established and others relatively new, they can demonstrate to clients their capabilities and the quality of work they can produce.
By showcasing its success across various sectors and industries through these in-house brands, ProfileTree provides tangible evidence of its expertise in driving digital success. This approach not only sets them apart from competitors but also instils confidence in potential clients, positioning them as the premier choice for businesses seeking exceptional SEO services in Belfast.