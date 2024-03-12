The crypto market is enjoying one of its best-ever bullish periods. This can be seen by Bitcoin (BTC) reaching an all-time high. This is more relevant to the meme coin market than many might realize. What is good for Bitcoin is also good for altcoins.
The reason for this is something called profit-taking. It's a trend that happens when Bitcoin pumps. Investors take some of their profits and invest it elsewhere in the market. This time around it looks like the meme coin market will be where most of that money goes. We have found six coins that we think could be millionaire-making meme coins.
Scotty the AI (SCOTTY)
Smog Token (SMOG)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
Frog Wif Hat (FWIF)
Peen Token (PEEN)
Pepe Coin (PEPE)
All of these tokens have huge potential for gains, so let’s delve into each one individually.
Scotty the AI- The meme coin that also acts as a security detail
You will see from this list a nice mix of meme coins that offer many different things to investors. Utility has become very important for meme coins and the people behind Scotty the AI (SCOTTY) have certainly run with that theme.
Scotty is a Scottish terrier meme coin but unlike the likes of DOGE and SHIB, he actually has a real function. His job is like that of a guard dog, except instead of protecting a home, he protects crypto investors as they navigate the landscape.
Scotty’s main functions fall into two categories: Scotty Swap and Scotty Chat. Scotty Swap is a token exchange that uses the state-of-the-art AI that the project employs to make sure trading is as efficient as possible. Scotty Chat will be a chatbot companion that gives users market sentiment and protects them if they veer off course.
Smog Token- Despite just launching, this token is taking over
Smog Token (SMOG) only launched one month ago, but it is already starting to take over the meme coin market. It has pumped by just under 600% at the time of writing, and everywhere you look on crypto sites, you will see people discussing it.
Of course, this is no coincidence. 50% of the total allocation of SMOG tokens is for marketing. This project understands that one of the most important things a meme coin can do is go viral. Its utility comes from possibly the only other thing investors of meme coins love, more airdrops.
That is the essence of SMOG. The project is setting itself up for huge airdrop events down the line. Investors can gain airdrop points by buying and holding SMOG or by completing daily tasks on Zealy. Over half a million of these tasks have already been completed as investors battle to get in position for the most rewards.
Sponge V2- Set to replicate the success of one of 2023's biggest meme coins
The people behind Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) may have found a glitch in the matrix. That glitch may be how to easily create a meme coin that produces huge gains. Through an innovative stake-to-bridge system, this project will build on the massive success of its predecessor, Sponge Token ($SPONGE).
What was most impressive about the first iteration of this project was its ability to become one of 2023's biggest meme coins, having started from nowhere. Sponge Token launched in a bear market with no publicity but managed to pump buy hundreds of percent and grow a cult following.
Sponge V2 will be easily able to build on that success thanks to the stake-to-bridge system. Investors who wish to buy $SPONGEV2 must first purchase and stake $SPONGE, when they do so, an equivalent amount of Sponge V2 is also purchased and stored for them. Once version 1 is sold out, version 2 launches, and investors get their tokens along with the staking rewards they have earned.
Frog Wif Hat- The ultimate millionaire-making meme coin following in the steps of Pepe
Frog Wif Hat (FWIF) is the purest form of meme coin in the sense that there are no fancy attachments to this project. It is a meme coin that exists for the sole purpose of gains. In that way, it is a throwback coin just like Pepe Coin (PEPE). This makes sense, as there are strong rumors that the people behind that success are also involved with Frog Wif Hat.
This isn’t where the similarities with Pepe Coin stop, either, as Frog Wif Hat is also a frog meme coin but with a big twist. Accompanied by a glass of wine, a beret, and a baguette this frog is as French as they come. We think investors will love this meme as much as this frog dislikes American tourists.
This project is following in the footsteps of Dog Wif Hat which is another hugely successful meme coin from the Solana network. Frog Wif Hat looks like it will also see massive gains as its commitment to exploding is unrivaled.
Peen Token- A meme coin that will be exploding in more ways than one
Let’s face it: meme coin investors like a crude joke when it comes to their projects. Peen Token (PEEN) is a meme coin built on this foundation. One look at the Peen Token website, and you see a site that looks like most high school students copy books.
As they say themselves, this project won’t need Viagra to pump. The mission of this meme coin is to reach a $100 million market cap and to give its investors a great return on their investment. Every investor likes to be reminded of their inner teenager, so we think this coin is destined to explode.
Pepe Coin- On a run that could compare to 2023’s historic pump
We have mentioned Pepe Coin (PEPE) enough in this piece that it would be unfair not to include the coin itself. At the time of writing, PEPE is up over 100% in the last 7 days but there is reason to believe this is just the beginning.
Pepe Coin had been struggling before this latest bull run and many thought it might be headed to zero. However, because of its initial success, PEPE does have a big online community. Given the recent swing back to old-school meme coins it could repeat its explosive form of last year.
Conclusion
It's a great time to invest in the meme coin market, as it's likely to keep exploding. However, there is an oversaturation of projects at the moment, so investors need to find the best options. The tokens we have reviewed above all fall into this category, they all have millionaire-making potential.