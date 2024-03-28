Knorr’s passion for better cooking and eating goes right back to the brand’s beginnings in 1838. Knorr is proud to be the 8th most chosen FMCG brand in the world (according to Kantar World Panel) and Unilever’s largest food brand – built on the promise and the delivery of making good food accessible to all. Knorr products are sold in more than 90 countries around the world and the products are chosen 3.1 billion times per year, in 379 million homes annually. [95% of the vegetables and herbs used, are sustainably sourced, and Knorr is increasingly sourcing ingredients that are grown following regenerative agriculture principles.]