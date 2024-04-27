Just days after the Bitcoin halving, the market is finally starting to turn green as top altcoins look to regain their previous thresholds.
Tokens like Ethereum, Avalanche, and Ripple have been particularly trending as investors continue to stock up on them.
But can they bring life-changing profits in the next few weeks? According to most analysts, not likely.
If you’re looking for gains in the 100x range, the tokens you should be focusing on are Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), Slothana ($SLOTH), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
Let’s check out the details.
ETH, AVAX, and XRP Trading in Green as Investor Confidence Strengthens - But These Presale Coins Could Easily Outperform Them
The Bitcoin halving event is finally over and many believe we’re about to enter another big bull run in May.
Over the past week, we’ve even seen top altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), and Ripple (XRP) record some impressive upticks – ETH nearly 6% and AVAX and XRP both above 12%.
Ethereum’s momentum began with a significant breakout at the $2,800 mark, a move that was in line with Bitcoin's ascent to $63,000. Ethereum now sets out for the $3,500 mark, a huge psychological threshold for the altcoin.
At the same time, Avalanche (AVAX) has also experienced a notable increase, rising nearly 15%. This growth is largely attributed to a recent move by Binance. They announced the addition of a USDC-margined AVAX Perpetual Contract that allows for up to 75x leverage on its Futures platform.
Ripple's XRP has also shown impressive performance, climbing by 12.5% in the last week and now trading around $0.54.
This comeback gives investors hope despite previous regulatory challenges in the U.S. According to Ripple CEO Garlinghouse, recent clarifications in U.S. regulations have not only improved XRP's position but also opened ways for further expansion.
But even though these altcoins are forecasted to continue rising, analysts don’t believe there will be massive price increases.
For bigger gains, much better options are Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), Slothana ($SLOTH), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
Below, we’ll check out the details.
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) Travels Across Multiple Blockchains as a Doge-Based Meme Coin – Investors Hyped about the Concept
Dogeverse is leading the way as the first multichain meme coin in the market. It operates across major blockchains like Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Solana, making it easy for users to navigate different ecosystems.
The project's theme revolves around Cosmo the Doge, adding a fun element to its narrative.
Recently, Dogeverse launched its ICO, raising an impressive $250,000 within minutes and over $10 million in just weeks. This success shows just how strong investor interest is right now.
What’s more, Dogeverse stands out for its strategic tokenomics, which encourages holders to hold the token and prepare for long-term profits as well.
With plans for expansion into additional blockchains and ongoing development, Dogeverse is primed for significant growth in the weeks ahead.
Slothana ($SLOTH) Crushes The Recently Launched Presale With Whopping 10 Million Dollars Accumulated
Slothana is a new meme coin built on the Solana blockchain and it features a beloved sloth as its mascot. The presale of Slothana has seen significant success, quickly raising more than $10 million.
With the presale’s accomplishments, analysts forecast a potential 10x surge in value post-launch.
What sets Slothana apart is not just its quirky design but also its unique presale concept where investors send SOL directly to the wallet and are later airdropped the purchased $SLOTH.
Building on the success of predecessors like SLERF, which hit a $170 million market cap, Slothana aims to capitalize on the rising popularity of sloth-themed projects.
Plans to improve the ecosystem and make the $SLOTH token more useful make Slothana an attractive investment for those interested in meme coins with growth potential.
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) Looking To Surpass Its Predecessor With over 12.000 Holders and Counting
Sponge V2 represents a significant upgrade to the popular $SPONGE meme coin, with plans to grow even bigger than its predecessor.
The team behind $SPONGE is striving for significant returns with the V2 token and is actively seeking listings on top-tier crypto exchanges such as Binance and OKX.
To acquire Sponge V2, investors need to purchase and stake the V1 token. This approach is designed to encourage long-term commitment.
When staked, V1 tokens become permanently locked, and investors receive rewards in $SPONGE V2 tokens over 4 years.
This approach not only strengthens community engagement, but it also creates a sustainable ecosystem for Sponge V2's evolution.
With a community of over 11,500 holders, the transition to Sponge V2 has gained significant momentum, with approximately $8 million worth of tokens already staked.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Showing Bullish Signs with New Shibarium Feature and Strong Investor Interest
Shiba Inu recently got a $12 million investment to boost Shibarium, their platform designed specifically for meme projects. The team raised the funds from global partners like Animoca Brands and Polygon Ventures.
Over the last week, Shiba Inu recorded some impressive 17% gains because of this.
This investment will help Shiba Inu develop new blockchain tech with stronger
security and better regulation, making Shibarium a top spot for meme lovers.
Conclusion
As we are on the verge of a new historic bull market, investors are hunting for tokens that will maximize their profits.
Many experts suggest that you should keep an eye on the newest tokens emerging such as Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), Slothana ($SLOTH), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
With their strong communities, advanced technologies, and listing days just around the corner, these tokens are a must-have for any serious crypto investor’s portfolio.