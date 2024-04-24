However, as much as Uniswap’s decentralized exchanges stand a chance of enjoying from such benefits, holders of Uniswap tokens are still undergoing losses. This is due to the fact that Uniswap's price has decreased by almost 33.7% over the past month. Also, within the weekly price chart, the price of Uniswap coin has also dipped by 23.5%. Despite this being a huge blow to this unique DeFi coin, recent price prediction for Uniswap indicates that it might regain its surging momentum as it continues to experience a slight rally over the past two days. According to CoinMarketCap, Uniswap coin has been trading between $6.22 and $7.80.