I have always been attracted to impact businesses that drive change. While I have been associated with the education industry for a decade with multiple ventures that forayed in college counselling, upskilling, the problem was very clear to me. We needed to start focusing on holistic and relevant learning early on. To shape our next future leaders, the outlook towards early education had to change and that led to the start of little chipper international, a preschool that ranks #1 as a future ready preschool in India today and has been ranking amongst the top 10 for the last four years. We are always looking for new techniques, methodologies to improve and reimagine early education. This includes using AI effectively to boost learning and even launch little future founders, an early entrepreneurship and financial literacy program in May 2024.