$PUNDU, a Solana-based meme coin, has recently concluded its presale, amassing an impressive $37 million. Meanwhile, $DOGE20, an enhanced version of Dogecoin, continues to gather momentum, with over $10 million raised within a week.
Unlike its predecessor, $DOGE20 migrates Dogecoin to the Ethereum blockchain, eliminating concerns regarding its inflationary supply and energy-intensive mining process. Ethereum’s prominence in decentralized applications, coupled with recent software enhancements, enhances $DOGE20’s appeal.
For those who missed out on $PUNDU, $DOGE20’s extended presale presents an opportunity. However, with growing FOMO, an early sell-out is anticipated, underscoring the need for prompt action!
Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) is Ready to Explode and Bring Significant Gains in the Near Future
$DOGE20 aims to enhance Dogecoin, correcting its flaws and presenting a fresh opportunity for those previously excluded. Impressively, it has swiftly amassed over $10 million during its presale phase, indicating robust demand for the meme coin.
Advertisement
Unlike its predecessor, $DOGE20 introduces on-chain staking to the Dogecoin ecosystem, offering passive income avenues for regular investors. Even participants from the presale can engage in staking, with rewards currently yielding an annual percentage yield (APY) of 98%.
The project plans to distribute 15% of its token supply as staking rewards over a 2-year period. Notably, a substantial 28,488,737,801 $DOGE20 has already entered the staking pool, showcasing significant market interest in acquiring more tokens.
Furthermore, showcasing a fixed token supply of 140 billion coins, $DOGE20 diverges from Dogecoin’s unlimited supply potential, reducing inflation concerns. As an ERC-20 token, it’s easily accessible for new investors, who can purchase, trade, and store it using popular Ethereum-based wallets and platforms such as MetaMask.
Advertisement
For those keen on acquiring $DOGE20 at a discounted rate, swift action is imperative as the presale has concluded. An opportunity remains to visit the project website and secure tokens either via bank card or by exchanging ETH, BNB, or USDT tokens before its availability on a decentralized exchange (DEX).
Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) Presale Ended… But there is One Final Opportunity
Dogecoin20’s presale recently hit its $10 million hard cap, completely selling out the DOGE20 token allocation ahead of the planned Uniswap listing. But for those still interested, there’s a final chance.
The team has opened a limited “post-presale” phase offering $DOGE20 tokens at a discounted price of $0.00022, ending on April 20, known as “Doge Day” in crypto circles.
On this day, investors can claim their tokens, marking the first exchange listing. With a fixed supply of 140 billion tokens and 10% allocated to seed Uniswap liquidity, $DOGE20 aims for sustained price dynamics.
Furthermore, its staking rewards program distributes yields over two years, incentivizing long-term holding. Backed by a marketing strategy allocating 25% of the token supply, $DOGE20 attracts attention from notable backers like Austin Hilton and ClayBro, signaling the potential for a significant market debut.
Acquire Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) Before The Price Goes Up After the April 20th Launch
April 20th, known as International Doge Day among meme coin enthusiasts, brings an annual surge in interest for meme coins. This date holds significance as it’s believed to be Elon Musk’s favorite day, with his influence playing a pivotal role in Dogecoin’s success in 2021.
Advertisement
The excitement around International Doge Day often fuels anticipation in the crypto market, evidenced by Dogecoin’s 50% surge in 2023 leading up to the day.
With less than a month until the next Doge Day, there’s growing anticipation for another wave of meme coin enthusiasm. Conveniently, Dogecoin20 is set to launch on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) that day, offering a timely opportunity for new investors to join amidst heightened excitement.
While Dogecoin20’s full potential remains to be seen, its impressive presale success and ties to Dogecoin suggest a promising trajectory. Going beyond typical meme coin trends, Dogecoin20 merges financial innovation with meme culture, aiming to address the shortcomings left unattended by its predecessor.
Advertisement
When Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin as a joke in 2013, they couldn’t have foreseen its global impact or its challenge to traditional finance. Yet, Dogecoin’s rise highlighted certain weaknesses, paving the way for Dogecoin20 to step in and address them.
As the event draws closer, time is running out to secure tokens at the fixed presale price. Analysts express optimism about Dogecoin20’s future as its exchange launch approaches.
The Final Words
Solana-based meme coins are currently ablaze, with Pandu leading the charge with an impressive $37 million in funding. Meanwhile, Dogecoin20 is rapidly gaining traction, poised to be the next breakout meme coin upon its decentralized exchange debut.
Advertisement
The presale phase concluded with Dogecoin20 surpassing $10 million, leaving eager investors with one final opportunity to secure tokens before April 20th through the team’s limited “post-presale” offer.
Don’t miss out on Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20), the next big meme coin. Secure your tokens now while the price remains modest before it soars to new heights!