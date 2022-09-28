Producer Sabby Dwivedi shares his standpoint on changes in cinema post lockdown

While every field or person is thwacked by the disastrous ebbs of lockdown, how could the entertainment world stay unaffected? Several reports say that it has incurred losses of millions. However, now the industry is bouncing back. To illustrate a clear picture of the post-Covid film industry, producer Sabby Dwivedi has shared his point of view.

Who doesn't know him? This young mind has amused the audience with his incredible projects and strengthened the industry with his unique ideas. Speaking about the industry after the pandemic, Sabby Dwivedi says that a lot of things have changed, both in a good and bad way. "Nothing is the same and it can never be. However, the industry is getting back to the pieces it left," says Sabby.

Talking about the constructive side of changes brought by lockdown in cinema, we recall the producer saying, "These months, when people had an abundance of time to mellow out, a lot of people boosted their creativity. As a consequence, we are enjoying some of the best, most creative and fresh stories and talents. Arguably, this leisure time has allowed people to dive deeper into their creative side, and that has positively impacted the cinema."

Adding further to this, he also mentioned how people have found alternatives to theatres. Sabby Dwivedi asserts, "Everyone and everything is on the OTT platform today. Not only does it provide good content, but it has also turned out to be an opportunity for several rushing talents. However, the emergence of this platform has some downfalls as well." We all agree with what Sabby said!

Unquestionably, the lockdown has reformed our entertainment industry in a good way. But it did bring some hindrances. It's said that over 250,000 workers, including entertainers, makeup artists, designers, backstage dancers, and others, have been affected by the pandemic. Speaking of which, Sabby Dwivedi says, "Hundreds and thousands of workers and small artists have suffered a lot through this pandemic. No doubt everything's trying to normalise and shoots are getting back on track, yet it will take a lot of time to build the same regime."