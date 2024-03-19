Mr. Karna D Shinde is a lawyer by qualification and found his true calling as an Angel investor in 2018. Since then Karna has invested in 8 companies in USA, 2 in Singapore and 1 in Dubai as of today. He has made significant strides in the startup investment sphere, solidifying his reputation as a strategic investor with a keen eye for innovation. With a portfolio comprising many innovative startups, Karna has demonstrated his ability to identify promising ventures and actively contribute to their growth and success.