Goldco Reviews & Ratings- Is It as Good as It Is Popular?

About Goldco

Goldco Precious Metals is a privately-owned company specializing in the sale of precious metals, in addition to facilitating the opening of Gold and silver IRAs. Goldco is one of the most revered firms in the precious metals realm, boasting a team of highly experienced specialists who are ever ready to help you roll over your IRA or 401k into a tax-deferred precious metals IRA.

The firm’s website boasts a wide range of free educational resources including eBooks, videos and a Gold IRA Guide; all designed to help you get started on the right foot. In 2021, Goldco Precious Metals won Company of the Year award during the 19th Annual American Business Awards. Further, the company has featured severally on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held firms in the US. Click the link below to request your FREE Goldco Gold IRA Guide and learn more about their products, fees, and much more. Bonus: by requesting your free kit, you stand a chance to claim up to $10, 000 in free silver.

>>Click Here to Start Protecting Your Wealth with Goldco Now<<

Goldco Products & Services

Goldco mainly offers IRA-eligible gold and silver bullion coins and bars. They also facilitate the process of rolling over an IRA through partnership with legit IRA custodians. Goldco’s experienced account executives will assist you to set up your precious metals IRA as well as guide you in choosing the most ideal metals for your portfolio. Some of the coins and bars available in Goldco’s catalog include the following:

Gold American Eagle

Silver American Eagle

Gold American Eagle Proof

Silver American Eagle Proof

Silver Australian Spotted Eagle Ray

Silver American Bald Eagle

Gold Australian Striped Marlin

Silver Australian Striped Marlin

Gold Liberty

Silver Phoenix

Gold Maple Leaf

American Gold Buffalo

Gold and silver bars of various denominations

How to Open a Goldco Gold IRA

For more information on their services and fees, you can call Goldco or request their free Gold investor's kit. Their Gold kit is absolutely free and will explain the ins and outs of precious metals investing. Basically, there are three main steps to opening a Goldco Gold IRA;

Step 1: Fill out the online form

Fill out the online form, provide the necessary documents, and sign an agreement. A representative will guide you through every step of the process.

Step 2: Fund your account

You can fund your gold or silver IRA by rolling over funds from your existing 401 (k), 403 (b), TSP, IRA, or other retirement accounts. Normally, your gold IRA rollover is devoid of any tax penalties.

Step 3: Buy metals

After funding your precious metals IRA account, Goldco specialists will help you to decide which types of metals are appropriate for your portfolio.

>>Get Your Free Gold IRA Guide on this page<<

Goldco Pricing & Fees

The required minimum purchase at Goldco to start a gold IRA is $25,000. Goldco’s preferred Custodian charges a flat annual account service fee which includes a one-time IRA account set-up fee of $50, as well as a $30 wire fee. Annual maintenance is $100, and storage is $150 for segregated storage or $100 for non-segregated storage.

Fees for gold storage and custodianship can vary depending on the company you select to handle these services (required by the IRS, as all IRA assets must be managed by a custodian). Depending on the Custodian, storage fees can range from $10 to $60 per month, or as a percentage of assets, from 0.35% to 1% annually. Goldco does not charge any storage fees for cash transactions over $25,000.

Goldco IRA Custodian, Depository & Insurance

According to the official website, Goldco works with all major self-directed IRA custodians. As for storage, the company relies on the services of the highly secured Delaware Depository, which boasts over 200 years of experience in handling precious metals. One of the benefits of storing with Delaware Depository is the maximum security offered by their highly secured vaults, which guarantees the safety of your precious metals. Insurance is offered by the Lloyd’s of London.

Goldco Customer Reviews & Ratings

Goldco Customer Reviews & Ratings

Owing to its quality customer service, great products, and awesome incentives, Goldco has accumulated thousands of positive reviews and ratings online. For instance, they are rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and AAA by the Business Consumer Alliance. What is more, the firm scores a 4.8 out of 5 stars rating on Trustlink based on 254 customer reviews and complaints.

Pros of Goldco

Excellent reviews and ratings online

Flat rate fees

Wide selection of IRA-approved metals

Highly experienced account executives

State-of-the-art storage facilities

Cons of Goldco

Does not sell platinum or palladium products

Goldco Alternative

Frequently Asked Questions

Who owns Goldco?

Goldco is owned by Trevor Gerszt who doubles as the CEO of the company.

What types of metals are eligible for a precious metals IRA?

Not all precious metals are eligible for investment through a precious metals IRA. Coins must meet the IRS minimum fineness requirement of .995.

Is precious metals investing risky?

Like all other forms of investment, precious metals investments carry risk. For instance, metal prices may rise or fall, hence your precious metals’ value may rise or wane over time and you may sell for more or less than you purchased.

Can I take physical possession of my metals?

Yes, once you are eligible to begin taking distributions at age 59 ½, you can choose to take your distributions either as a cash payment or in the form of precious metals.

Conclusion

Unlike the US dollar, gold and silver purchasing power has remained stable over time. Thus, it may be a wise idea to invest a portion of your wealth in precious metals since they can hedge against the damaging effects of recession. From our Gold IRA companies reviews, Goldco stood out as the most reliable gold and silver IRA provider.

>>Click this Link to Request Your Free Goldco Gold IRA Guide Now<<

Disclaimer: The information in this article does not constitute financial advice and is only for informational purposes. Precious metals markets involve risk to investment principal and can be volatile. Purchasing precious metals often involves a degree of risk that makes them unsuitable for certain individuals. You should carefully consider the suitability of precious metals as a personal financial choice before making any decisions that may affect your situation. You should always conduct your own research and due diligence and consult a financial expert before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: We may receive a referral commission if you invest through companies recommended in this article. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as financial advice. Should you require expert advice, contact a licensed professional.