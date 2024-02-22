Exclusive Interview: Behind The Success: Arvind Bhardwaj’s Journey From Developer To Award-Winning Tech Pioneer

Arvind Bhardwaj, a seasoned DevOps and Testing expert at Capgemini, has made significant contributions to the field of technology, notably through his patented advanced IVR Fallback Testing System, which has been recognized for its innovation by the German Patent and Trade Mark Office. This system, known for enhancing the reliability and effectiveness of IVR systems under diverse conditions, underscores Arvind's commitment to improving user satisfaction and system reliability.

Beyond his inventive work, Arvind is a respected figure in the academic and professional community, holding prestigious membership IEEE Senior and fellowships with SAS, and Threws. He is also a prolific author, contributing to the body of knowledge with books like "Performance Engineering Playbook: from Protocol to SRE" and co-authoring "The MIS Handbook: Strategies and Techniques."

Arvind actively participates in shaping the future of technology through various roles, including serving on the advisory committee for the 9th International Conference ERCICA 2024 and being a member of the IEEE OES Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. His academic achievements are complemented by two Master’s degrees in computer science and business administration, along with numerous publications and reviews in esteemed journals and media outlets.

His expertise is further recognized through his roles as a technical reviewer for major journals, an industry expert, and a judge for prestigious technology and business awards. Arvind's commitment to mentorship and professional development is evident through his involvement with ADPlist as a senior coach and mentor.

Arvind's outstanding contributions to technology have been acknowledged with the Leaders Award - Technology Leader of the Year – Information Technology (USA) and the Business Mint award - Most Prominent Technology Leader of the Year - 2024, USA, highlighting his impact as a leader and innovator in the tech industry.

Last week, I had the opportunity to meet with Arvind and discuss his remarkable journey in the tech industry. Below is the transcript of our interview -

Janvi Gajjar: Welcome, Arvind. It’s a pleasure to have you with us. To begin, could you share with us your professional journey and how it led you to your current role at Capgemini?

Arvind: Thank you for having me. My journey began over 18 years ago, starting in foundational roles within software engineering and quality engineering in Accenture. Over the years, I've embraced increasing responsibilities, leading me to my current position as a Test Lead at Capgemini. Here, I focus on leading transformative projects in DevOps, software testing, and emerging technologies like AI and machine learning, steering our efforts towards enhancing software quality and operational efficiency across various industries.

Janvi Gajjar: The evolution of DevOps and software testing has been rapid. How do you believe these changes have impacted the tech industry?

Arvind: The evolution has been transformative. DevOps and advanced software testing methodologies have bridged the gap between development and operations, leading to faster deployment cycles, higher quality software, and more responsive maintenance practices. This shift has not only improved efficiency and reliability but also fostered a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement within the tech industry.

Janvi Gajjar: Considering the challenges in software testing, could you discuss a significant challenge you've faced and how you overcame it?

Arvind: One of the most significant challenges was integrating security practices within the DevOps pipeline for a critical software application. We overcame this by adopting a DevSecOps approach, incorporating security assessments and testing throughout the development cycle. This proactive approach significantly mitigated risks and streamlined compliance processes, ensuring robust security without compromising on speed or efficiency.

Janvi Gajjar: Your recognition in the field is commendable. How do these accolades reflect your approach to technology and leadership?