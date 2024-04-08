Slothana (SLOTH): A New Slothana Meme Project That is Gaining Increased Virality

Slothana is another meme coin built on the Solana network that has recently piqued investors’ interest. This project has also gained virality, having raised an impressive $8 million in its unique “Send to wallet” presale event in less than two weeks. Investors are raving about Slothana, as they anticipate it can replicate the success of Book of Memes (BOME) and Slerf (SLERF), which utilized similar presale strategies and attained Binance listings.