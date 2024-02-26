Entrepreneur Brijmohan Kumar Singh Felicitated With The Prestigious Samman Nidhi Puraskar – 2024

In a grand ceremony in the CM Conference Hall of Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Brijmohan Kumar Singh, the founder of Ubitpro Blockchain, Ubitpro Exchange, and Kangaroo Kingdom, was recognised for his innovative and exceptional work in the realm of Web 3.0 and was bestowed with the honour of Samman Nidhi Puraskar - 2024. Presented by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust, in collaboration with the International Association of Research and Developed Organization (IARDO) and Conference World, the award ceremony was graced by Ram Niwas Goel, the esteemed Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, as the Chief Guest. The event also witnessed the presence of numerous eminent personalities who graced the grand affair with their august presence.

The prestigious award ceremony, held on the 23rd of February 2024, brought together luminaries from various walks of life, honoring individuals for their outstanding contributions in categories ranging from Education to Sports, and from Media & Journalism to Research & Publication. Brijmohan Kumar Singh was celebrated in the Industry & Corporate category for his unparalleled achievements in the realm of Decentralized Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies. Distinguished luminaries present at the prestigious award ceremony included key figures like Mr. Pawan Sharma (Convener), Prof. Dr. Yogendra Singh (Coordinator), Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma (President, ISKHE), and MS. Reshu Gupta (President, IARDO).

The Samman Nidhi Puraskar is an esteemed award ceremony that honours outstanding achievements and innovative work in various sectors. It is organised by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust, which is registered under Indian Laws to promote women's and children's welfare. The institute, recognised by the NITI Aayog NGO Darpan (MHRD), strives to enhance socio-economic conditions by offering employment opportunities and fostering social well-being.

The awardee- Brijmohan Kumar Singh is a pioneer in the Indian blockchain industry and has been recognised and honoured for his phenomenal contribution to the rapidly evolving world of Web 3.0. The Samman Nidhi Puraskar - 2024 acknowledged Brijmohan Kumar Singh's exceptional contributions and positive impact on the Indian blockchain industry. He was felicitated with a memento, framed certificate, and appreciation letter as symbols of appreciation for his tireless dedication to excellence and his role in revolutionising the blockchain sector. Brijmohan Kumar Singh's Samman Nidhi Puraskar - 2024 honour not only celebrates his individual accomplishments but highlights India's growing technological prestige and innovation worldwide. His unwavering spirit and groundbreaking work serve as an inspiration to India's aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators, fueling the country's progress on the global stage.

His projects, such as UnityMeta Token, Ubitpro Exchange, Ubit Scan Blockchain, and The Kangaroo Kingdom NFT Creator, have been transformative and innovative, earning him widespread recognition. Singh's work has not only showcased his technical expertise but has also redefined how people interact with blockchain technology in India. The UnityMeta Token, an esteemed Metaverse Cryptocurrency token, was launched on the prestigious Binance, marking the start of Singh's remarkable journey. With businesses successfully running in over 15 countries, Singh has emerged as an innovative and successful entrepreneur in today’s ever-evolving competitive business landscape.

Brijmohan Singh's contribution extends beyond cryptocurrencies and the Metaverse. His ventures, such as the A4 gaming website and the popular NFT venture, Kangaroo Kingdom, highlight his dedication to cultivating expertise within the intricate realm of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Singh's achievements stand as a testament to his unwavering commitment to innovation and progress, making him a significant figure in India's evolving landscape of Web 3.0 and blockchain technologies.

About the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust

The Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust is a registered entity under the Indian Trust Act 1882, committed to empowering and uplifting the socio-economic status of women and children through entrepreneurial initiatives and sustainable employment. Registered with Govt of India, NITI Aayog NGO Darpan (MHRD): UP/2022/0313057.