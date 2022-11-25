Bring More Diversity To Your Crypto Assets By Buying Big Eyes, Binance Coin, And Compound

Looking for more ways to diversify your crypto assets, or better still, own a specific crypto that can give you access to multiple uses in the crypto space? Then, consider buying Big Eyes (BIG), a brand-new meme coin that has completely taken over the market.

Cryptocurrencies have come a long way from being an ordinary means of exchange to disrupting the traditional finance industry. Crypto users can now participate in both old and new financial activities, such as trading and lending services, decentralized finance (DeFi), and NFTs.

The new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), intends to tap into this disruptive nature of cryptocurrencies. Thus, it could join crypto giants like Binance Coin (BNB) and Compound (COMP) to offer users versatile features in the crypto space.

Big Eyes: The Upcoming Versatile Meme Coin

Big Eyes (BIG) is the latest entrant in the meme coin family. However, it intends to impress the market by offering wealth-generating opportunities to users through its diverse ecosystem.

The Big Eyes (BIG) project is designed to be self-sustaining. Therefore, each feature will serve as a source of value for the platform, the token, and its users.

First, the meme coin will be community driven. Therefore, its community members will make the major decisions affecting its decentralized platform. To become part of the community, one has to hold the platform's native token, BIG.

Holding BIG tokens will expose you to multiple rewarding DeFi features, such as liquidity provision, staking, zero-fee transactions, and other features on major exchange platforms like Uniswap.

Furthermore, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be an integral part of the Big Eyes (BIG) project, as it plans to create the most valuable digital asset the NFT market has ever known.

The ecosystem will be interactive and active users will be rewarded with NFTs, BIG tokens, and even merchandise.

Lastly, Big Eyes (BIG) plans to drive several charity-focused projects. A portion of the token's supply is set aside to donate to ocean preservation projects. This would ensure that it fulfills its mission to protect marine life.

The Multifunctional Binance Coin

Binance Coin (BNB) drives the BNB Chain ecosystem. It was created as a utility token for discounted trading but has since expanded to include numerous applications, including smart contracts, transaction fee payment, travel, entertainment, and general digital finance services.

Asides from fees, users and traders can use the BNB token to participate in ICO offerings through the Binance Launchpad Program.

Furthermore, holding the Binance Coin (BNB) allows you access to other crypto platforms and tokens hosted on the Binance platform. You can also stake your BNB tokens to earn rewards as a validator or a delegator on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Compound: The Secured Lending Cryptocurrency

Compound (COMP) is a DeFi protocol strictly for crypto lending. It allows users to earn interest on their cryptocurrencies by depositing them into one of several lending pools supported by the platform.

Conversely, borrowers can take a secured loan from any Compound (COMP) pool by depositing collateral. The interest rate depends on the borrowed asset. Most importantly, the Compound (COMP) protocol ensures that each lending pool is overcollateralized at all times by maintaining a specific collateral threshold. This helps ensure borrowers maintain their collateral levels and provides a safety net for lenders.

The COMP token is the governance token on the Compound protocol. Its holders can propose and vote on protocol changes without involvement from the Compound team. Token holders can also qualify for certain governance incentives on the platform.

Conclusion: Worthwhile Big Eyes Coin Here To Stay

Don't be like most users who allow their cryptocurrencies to sit idle on exchange platforms, doing nothing for their holders. Buy the Big Eyes (BIG), Binance Coin (BNB), and Compound (COMP) tokens to enjoy more diverse features that can earn you higher returns in the cryptocurrency market.

