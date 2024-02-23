Aranayam- Championing The Cause Of Conscious Luxury

Nestled amidst the tranquil inlands of Assagao, Goa, Aranayam has emerged as a beacon of quiet luxury, redefining the concept of vacation homes in the region. As a brand that champions opulence and sustainability at the same time, Aranayam's pioneering approach deserves a deeper look. GauravKhandelwal, Co-founder of Aranayam talks about their philosophy, design ethos, and commitment to the environment.

Aranayam stands for quiet luxury. Please can you explain that in length?

Aranayam’s philosophy of "quiet luxury" transcends material extravagance and overt consumption. It champions a deeper, more refined understanding of luxury that prioritizes subtlety, sophistication, and a sense of personal fulfillment.

For instance, our residences are characterized by understated elegance rather than having a flashy display. This allows you to really appreciate handcrafted materials and artisanal finishes in civil construction, design and furniture. This preference for quiet luxury is evident in our commitment to timeless, classy designs, emphasizing lasting quality and style over fleeting trends.

As a brand that embodies conscious luxury, Aranayam is deeply committed to sustainability and ethical practices. Our approach to luxury is mindful and curated with a focus on finer things, emphasizing the importance of quality, authenticity, and personal satisfaction. We aim to foster a connection that goes beyond the superficial, appealing to those who seek a meaningful relationship with their possessions and experiences. In essence, Aranayam’s quiet luxury represents a deliberate shift towards a more thoughtful, considered form of luxury—one that values a deeper connection and personal fulfillment over mere display of wealth.

With the growing environmental awareness, how do you see the demand for eco-conscious living evolving in the real estate market, and how is Aranayam positioned to meet these preferences?

Environmental awareness has become an important consideration in the real estate space and is shaping the future of the industry by driving demand for sustainable and eco-friendly luxury living spaces. This trend of reconnecting with nature represents a new form of luxury that is gaining popularity across the world.

Aranayam has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of this shift, being the first project in Goa to achieve Green building certification. Our residences are designed to be sustainable, featuring energy-efficient solutions such as solar panels, energy-saving appliances, bio-waste replenishment systems, and rainwater harvesting initiatives. We also prioritize the use of eco-friendly materials, opting for lime plaster over traditional paint and handcrafted terrazzo flooring instead of vitrified tiles, to ensure our homes are both luxurious and environmentally responsible.

By championing a, Aranayam champions a comprehensive approach to eco-conscious living, offering a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle and simultaneously setting a benchmark in luxury real estate.

Aranayam is described as conscious luxury. How is this concept reflected in design, amenities, and the overall living experience?

Aranayam champions conscious luxury, blending opulence with mindfulness seamlessly. Our brand has a strong focus on lavishness and a thoughtful lifestyle. Our design philosophy is rooted in the careful selection of aesthetics that align with sustainability in our use of eco-friendly materials such as lime plaster, terrazzo, teak, and kadappa stones.

We also incorporate sustainable building practices, including the use of energy-efficient lighting, renewable energy sources, and water conservation technologies, all aimed at reducing our ecological footprint. The materials and finishes selected for Aranayam are chosen for their durability and timeless appeal, ensuring that our spaces not only exude luxury but also stand the test of time.

Incorporating elements of local culture and art, Aranayam offers an immersive living experience defined by conscious luxury.

In the luxury real estate sector, how does Aranayam contribute to its evolution in India, and what trends do you foresee in this niche market?

At Aranayam, we pride ourselves in being pioneers of conscious luxury, leading the charge towards the integration of sustainability with luxurious and opulent designs. Our biophilic designs serve as an inspiration to many, resonating strongly with discerning individuals who value both aesthetics and environmental responsibility. Through initiatives such as water conservation, waste management, the use of natural materials in our residences, energy-efficient appliances, and efficient spatial planning, Aranayam actively implements its sustainability agenda.

Given that construction is among the world's most polluting industries, we anticipate a significant shift that aligns with evolving consumer preferences and promotes the well-being of its occupants. The ethos of Recycle, Reuse, and Regenerate is becoming increasingly central to our industry. As the focus shifts towards achieving net-zero developments, innovation in this field is expected to lead to reduced operating costs, decarbonization, a transition to renewable energy sources, and, importantly, a strengthened brand image for developers committed to sustainable practices.

Are there plans to expand Aranayam to other regions, and what factors are considered when selecting locations for future projects?

As specialists in the second home market, we are actively expanding our presence to other leisure destinations, with projects at various stages of development or acquisition in regions including Himachal in the North and Coorg in the South. A key factor in our selection of locations is what we term the “Serenity Index.” Our checklist involves a thorough evaluation of the potential site's tranquility, landscapes, surroundings, and ease of access.

The real estate sector is often criticized for its environmental impact. How does Aranayam aim to challenge and change this perception through its sustainable practices, especially in a region like Goa?

What distinguishes us from other real estate developers is that Aranayam has embraced the ethos of conscious luxury, with our commitment to sustainability being at the core of our brand identity. We’ve managed to position ourselves as a pioneer of conscious luxury in the vacation home market, particularly in Assagao, Goa. And we’ve become Goa's first Green building certified project.

Our sustainable luxury vacation homes incorporate energy-efficient design principles. Recognizing the critical role of water conservation, especially in a region like Goa, our developments are equipped with water-saving technologies. These include low-flow fixtures, rainwater harvesting systems, and other efficient practices designed to minimize water usage. The construction of Aranayam’s villas utilizes environmentally friendly and recycled materials, significantly reducing our environmental footprint and reinforcing our commitment to eco-conscious and responsible living.

In a place like Goa, where the preservation of cultural and natural heritage is paramount, Aranayam takes deliberate steps to protect and celebrate these elements. This involves integrating traditional architectural features, honoring local heritage, and enhancing the area's cultural identity, ensuring that our presence is not only respectful but also enriches the community and environment we inhabit.