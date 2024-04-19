Business Spotlight

Air 1 UPSC Topper Aditya Srivastava Congratulated By Chairman Of Pragnya IAS Academy

Pragnya IAS Academy Celebrates Success of UPSC 2024 Toppers, Aditya Srivastava Clinches All India Rank 1

Aditya Srivastava
Pragnya IAS Academy, a leading institution in the realm of civil services coaching, proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of its students in the UPSC examinations of 2024. Under the esteemed guidance of Chairman Thejaswaroop Prathapaneni, Pragnya IAS Academy has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence and success in preparing aspirants for the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

Among the distinguished achievers is Aditya Srivatsava, who clinched the coveted All India Rank 1, a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the comprehensive training provided by Pragnya IAS Academy. Alongside Aditya, several other outstanding students have showcased their mettle and secured commendable positions in the UPSC rankings:

Aditya Srivastava (AIR-1)

Ashish Kumar (AIR-08)

Anshul Bhatt (AIR-22)

Prajnandan Giri (AIR-24)

Vishnu Sasikumar (AIR-31)

Chandana (50)

Abhimanyu (60)

Shivanash (63)

Soubhagya (101)

Siddhartha ( 118)

And many more deserving individuals.

Pragnya IAS Academy, known for its rigorous training programs and personalized approach to coaching, takes immense pride in the accomplishments of its students. The academy's relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with the unwavering support and guidance of Chairman Thejaswaroop Prathapaneni, has enabled aspirants to realize their dreams of serving the nation through the civil services.

Chairman Thejaswaroop Prathapaneni extends his heartfelt congratulations to all the successful candidates, commending their perseverance, determination, and intellectual acumen. He expresses gratitude to the faculty and staff for their tireless efforts in nurturing talent and shaping future leaders of the nation.

The success of Pragnya IAS Academy's students in the UPSC examinations reaffirms its position as the top IAS coaching institute in Hyderabad, setting a benchmark for excellence in civil services preparation.

For more information about Pragnya IAS Academy and its programs, please visit https://www.pragnyaiascoachinghyderabad.com

