Worldwide Genres of Eid ul-Fitr

Beyond the Festivities:

The festival of Eid al-Fitr is not limited to feasts and celebrations, following the end of Ramadan, it is a time for self-reflection and knowing the importance of communal bonds. It is believed that since Ramadan is a month of forgiveness and contemplation, Eid is the festival when communal ties are strengthened, disputes of any nature can be resolved and families and friendships can be revived and reunited.



It is important to cherish and learn about these different celebrations to be able to appreciate the richness of Muslim cultures all around the world. Therefore, instead of wondering how to celebrate next year's Eid al-Fitr, take on the chance to learn about your Muslim neighbors. Eid Mubarak to all!