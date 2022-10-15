World Students’ Day: TV Actors Share About Their Memories About Student Life

Students’ life is always special and memorable for everyone. The fun moments with friends, life lessons from teachers, faith and belief to achieve the best in life make it one of the best phases in our lives.

For the unversed World Students’ Day is celebrated every year on October 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam (Dr APJ Abdul Kalam), who served as India's 11th president. He was in the post from 2002 to 2007.

To celebrate the occasion, some of your favourite TV celebs talk about their student life and share some memories.

Shubhangi Atre

Life as a student is the best phase of life because it allows us to learn new things, make lifelong friends, and create unforgettable memories. It is the only time when we are not under work pressure or concerned about earning money. I desperately want to relive those happy times in my life. They were priceless to me. Those school trips will live with me forever. During my school days, my friends and I were never concerned with where we were going, but more focused on having fun and being able to spend the entire day together. In addition, when I used to have full-day lectures, lunchtime was the best part of the day as we get to chat and enjoy ourselves together. I also tell my daughter, who is now in class 12, to enjoy her academic days as much as she can.

Yogesh Tripathi

Despite coming from a family of academics, with all my relatives being teachers, professors, or principals, I was not really fond of studies as a student. However, I never ignored my studies and managed to receive good grades. I was notorious back then, and as a student, I was least interested in doing homework. The funniest part was that I used to make elaborate excuses to my teacher for why I could not finish it. This was something that everyone in the class used to enjoy. My usual justification was that I couldn't understand all the questions, whereas my classmates knew that the main reason was not that (laughs). Also, the results day used to be the most terrifying day of my student life. I remember during one of the board exams, I told my family that "Kash aaj saare paper hi jal jayein" and you can imagine as teachers what their reaction would be (laughs). When I reflect on my student life, I feel it was never about grades or tests; rather, it was about the times and memories I shared with my friends and teachers. So, I always tell my son to focus on his studies as it is a basic requirement of life but also enjoy the student life as these times will never come back.

Aayudh Bhanushali

I really appreciate and love my school for letting me pursue my passion for acting. All my teachers are extremely supportive and ensure that I shoot for my show ‘Doosri Maa’ in Jaipur as well as focus on my studies. All my teachers adore me a lot. I love my school friends a lot as well, as they are very kind-hearted and helpful. It is my classmates who help me with all the notes. Whenever I go to school, especially during my exams, I make sure to carry some extra food for my friends so that we can all enjoy it during our lunch breaks. I love studying, playing cricket, and participating in all the school’s extracurricular activities.