Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Saanand Verma Is Geared Up To Watch ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2022

Saanand Verma is all pumped up for the upcoming cricket world cup. He reveals that he loves the T20 format of the game.

Saanand Verma
Saanand Verma Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 1:32 pm

The ICC men’s T-20 World Cup 2022 is all set to start on the 16th of October and actor Saanand Verma cannot wait! The actor says that T-20 has always been his favourite medium and he loves to watch the matches as they are not too long and fit his schedule perfectly.

“I am very excited about the ICC men's T-20 World Cup 2022. Surely, I will be following all the matches. I love the format of T 20. It is awesome and not too time-consuming. At the same time, it’s very entertaining. I am a big fan of T 20. Now I only watch T 20 because it doesn’t take much time like test matches or ODI. Initially, I wanted to become a cricketer but because of my financial condition, the cricket coach of Patna Bihar terrified me. He abused me and these two reasons made me forget about cricket,” he says.

However, his love for the game never faded. “Cricket is an awesome sport and deserves all the accolades and popularity. The art of cricket is amazing and there are many layers of sporting art in this game. It is all about physical fitness and being extremely focused. Cricket is a religion in this country,” he says.

Ask him who is his favourite cricketer of all time, and he says, “I am a die heart Sachin Tendulkar fan. He is the king of batting and has the largest fan following. Also, I share my birthday with him; so Sachin is my favourite.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sports ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2022 T20 World Cup T20 Cricket Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Television Actor Indian Television Actor TV Actor Indian TV Actor Saanand Verma Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health