Saanand Verma Is Geared Up To Watch ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2022

The ICC men’s T-20 World Cup 2022 is all set to start on the 16th of October and actor Saanand Verma cannot wait! The actor says that T-20 has always been his favourite medium and he loves to watch the matches as they are not too long and fit his schedule perfectly.

“I am very excited about the ICC men's T-20 World Cup 2022. Surely, I will be following all the matches. I love the format of T 20. It is awesome and not too time-consuming. At the same time, it’s very entertaining. I am a big fan of T 20. Now I only watch T 20 because it doesn’t take much time like test matches or ODI. Initially, I wanted to become a cricketer but because of my financial condition, the cricket coach of Patna Bihar terrified me. He abused me and these two reasons made me forget about cricket,” he says.

However, his love for the game never faded. “Cricket is an awesome sport and deserves all the accolades and popularity. The art of cricket is amazing and there are many layers of sporting art in this game. It is all about physical fitness and being extremely focused. Cricket is a religion in this country,” he says.

Ask him who is his favourite cricketer of all time, and he says, “I am a die heart Sachin Tendulkar fan. He is the king of batting and has the largest fan following. Also, I share my birthday with him; so Sachin is my favourite.”