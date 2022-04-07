Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Raashii Khanna Claims Her Statement About The South Industry Has Been Misunderstood

Actress Raashii Khanna recently made headlines when she claimed that she was body-shamed when she was part of the south film industry. She now opens up saying that her statement was misunderstood.

Raashii Khanna Claims Her Statement About The South Industry Has Been Misunderstood
Raashi Khanna Credit: Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 2:47 pm

Actress  Raashii Khanna took to social media to clear the air about her recent statement about south films. The actress, who has been part of several Tamil and Telugu films, said that she has always had a lot of respect for them. This comes right after her interview that went viral, where she has spoken against south cinema.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote about how the statement is untrue and has been “fabricated”. She also added that she has always respected all film industries and has nothing against regional films. “Some fabricated and misconstrued content about me bad mouthing south films is doing the rounds on social media. I request whoever has been doing it to PLEASE STOP. I have utmost respect towards each and every language/film that I do. Let's be kind (sic),” she wrote.

Related stories

Raashii Khanna honoured with 'Most Popular Actor Female' at Sakshi Excellence Awards

Anushka Sharma Stands Up For Zareen Khan After She Gets Body Shamed For Her Stretch Marks

Once Body Shamed By Husband, This TN Woman Is Winning Medals For India

The interview in question was the one given to Bollywood Hungama, in which Khanna spoke about how she was often body-shamed for being overweight. “I think the worse is just that initially when I...actually I have been lucky with the roles I've got...but probably necessarily relating to my weight, because they used to say I am a gas tanker and stuff like that in the South when I started and I don't say anything because I was quite big for the mainstream that they have. And I did become fitter in time, not to please anybody, but because I know that the job requires that,” she was quoted as saying.

However, memes about the actress being ungrateful to the film industry that had given her work started doing the rounds. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 Hindi film ‘Madras Café’. The actress was last seen in the web series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', alongside actor Ajay Devgn.

Tags

Art & Entertainment South Films Tamil Cinema Telugu Film Twitter Body Shamed Actor/Actress Bollywood Raashii Khanna Raashii Khanna Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India