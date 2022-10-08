Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

It's World Mental Health Day on October 10 and here’s talking to actor Prateik Chaudhary about what he thinks of mental health and how he maintains a sane mental health.

Prateik Chaudhary
Prateik Chaudhary Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 10:43 pm

Actor Prateik Chaudhary says that a healthy physical health goes a long way in taking care of mental health as well. He says that a sound mental health is essential for survival.

“Mental health is everything. I mean if you are stable mentally, then only you will be able to function and do all the other activities. Otherwise, you won’t be able to concentrate or focus on anything like work, personal life etc. So, it’s very important to have sound mental health,” he says, adding, “Physical health is also very important to keep mental health positive. I mean fitness, yoga or meditation or any other physical activities really helps mental health a lot.”

The actor says that mental health should be regarded as important as any other physical health issue. “Mental health is important and one should not just avoid it. If it’s serious, consult a doctor as well. One can do many things to take care of one’s mental health; be positive, keep yourself busy, go out with friends, family, talk to close ones about your concerns. And also, the most important is keeping faith in yourself and in God and prayers,” he says.

Talking about the entertainment industry, he says that since actors are public figures, their issues come out in the open easily. “Everyone faces depression and anxiety. It’s very common but no one talks about it, I guess. Our entertainment industry is targeted mostly because it's visible and nothing is personal anymore. We are public figures. I guess every individual has their own struggles. But depression and stress can happen to anyone from any industry,” he concludes.

