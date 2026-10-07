Luca Guadagnino Unfazed by Potential Sam Altman Backlash Over Artificial

In a new cover story in Vanity Fair, Altman addressed the film for the first time, “There were these notices on our street that there was going to be some filming or whatever. I didn’t realize what was going on. I paid no attention,” Altman said. “And then one morning, I was walking down the street to get coffee and there were all these cameras and there was a guy dressed exactly like me with my same backpack walking so much that I felt I was in some weird glitch of the simulation or something. It was very strange. And then I immediately figured out what was happening. It's like a strange thing to see someone that has nailed your kind of quirky mannerisms or whatever.”