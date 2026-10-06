Artificial Buzz: Luca Guadagnino's OpenAI Movie Hailed As 'Bone-Chilling', 'Essential' And 'Visceral Corporate Drama'

For the film’s awards push, Garfield is set to compete in the Best Supporting Actor category. He has two prior Best Actor nominations. Yura Borisov, who portrays OpenAI co-founder and former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, will be put forward in the Best Actor category. He bagged a supporting actor nomination for Anora. Oscar winner Mark Rylance, who plays AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, will also compete for supporting actor alongside Garfield. Monica Barbaro, who portrays former OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati, will be considered in the Best Supporting Actress category.