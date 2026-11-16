Designer Masaba Gupta Reunites with Vogue Legend Anna Wintour

Masaba Gupta-Anna Wintour Earlier Collaboration

Their recent catch-up builds on an established creative rapport that stretches back several years. The duo notably crossed paths in a major professional capacity back in 2022, when Masaba collaborated closely with Wintour’s team at Vogue on high-profile editorial initiatives spotlighting South Asian fashion and beauty on the world map. During that period, Masaba’s boundary-pushing aesthetic, rooted in vibrant prints, unapologetic cultural storytelling, and modern silhouettes, drew praise from international fashion insiders, placing her directly within Wintour’s orbit of emerging global voices. The Forces of Fashion event in Mumbai was attended by Wintour, where major celebrities showed up.