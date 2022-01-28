Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Chris Brown Has Been Sued For $20 Million Over Alleged Rape Accusation

American singer, songwriter Chris Brown, who was previously allegedly accused of sexual assault, has been slammed with yet another lawsuit after a woman claims the singer allegedly raped her.

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 7:26 pm

Since the woman who has accused singer Chris Brown wishes to remain anonymous, she is being referred to as Jane Doe here on. The news of Brown getting sued comes days after he welcomed his third child Lovely Symphani Brown on January 7 with Diamon Brown.

In a new lawsuit, according to TMZ, the 'Royalty' hitmaker is being sued for a whopping $20 million. According to sources, the lady claims that the singer raped her aboard a yacht docked outside his Diddy's Star Island mansion in late 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to reports, the woman indicated that she is a professional choreographer, dancer, model, and musician. Brown allegedly went from being friendly to raping Jane Doe in a matter of minutes, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the woman detailed the terrible incident, stating that the rapper allegedly approached her in the yacht's kitchen area and asked if she needed a drink while also getting near to her.

They began to converse as he handed her a red cup filled with an allegedly mixed drink. Jane Doe went on to say that after he refreshed her drink, she began to experience "a abrupt, unexplainable change in awareness." She claimed she was "drugged" and "half-asleep" when Brown led her into a bedroom while she was "disoriented, physically unstable, and began to fall in and out of sleep."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to sources, the award-winning singer then allegedly shut the door to her room, removed her bikini bottoms, and began kissing her. He allegedly ejaculated inside her, jumped up, and said he was "done," according to the woman.

Brown apparently urged her to go get the pills, and she consented despite her aversion to doing so. The rapper is now facing a $20 million lawsuit from a lady who claims the alleged rape caused her great emotional distress. According to the woman's attorneys, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, she felt ashamed at the time the incident occurred. Brown's representative has yet to comment on the incident.

