Anu Aggarwal: Rishi Sunak Carries A Big Load To Perform And Get The UK Back On Financial Track

Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Britain’s third Prime Minister on October 25 is a historic event. The 42-year-old, born to parents having Indian descent, is the first person of colour to have earned this powerful position. His achievement has made India proud. Much like him, there are many other Indians like Parag Agarwal, ex-CEO of Twitter, Satyda Nadela, Microsoft, Executive Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Amrapali Gan, CEO of Only Fans and others have been making the country proud worldwide.

‘Aashiqui’ actress Anu Aggarwal shares her thoughts on Indians reaching global heights and how every such achievement inspires us.

“The world needs spirituality to get grounded more than ever and India is who they admire and look at as we have an ancient spiritual heritage more than any other country in the world. In as much as it is a matter of pride for us, let’s not forget Rishi Sunak carries a big load to perform and get the UK back on financial track, for which he has been appointed by Prince Charles,” she says.

On such things being an inspiration to all, she feels the election of a brown PM in the UK is timely. She also expresses happiness and good wishes to Sunak.

“You can see the change only when it becomes visible though its roots lie deeper than what we comprehend. It was in London where I earned my first ever pounds and was ecstatic to earn in another currency than rupees! Decades ago, when I was taken to the UK for a fashion modelling catwalk, the white and brown girls walked the ramp alongside pretty much without any differentiation. However, the discrimination between ‘the Pakistanis and the Indians’, a despicable perhaps category, was appalling. It is with gratitude I can see the shift today, for a brown PM of the UK was undreamed of till quite recently. Hope to see him light the lamp more than on just the steps of 10 Downing Street and we are with him,” concludes Anu Aggarwal.