Ajay Devgn On The Success Of ‘The Kashmir Files’

Ajay Devgn was asked if films based on true incidents are the best means to attract audience while referring to the success of 'The Kashmir Files'.

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 7:18 pm

Actor Ajay Devgn recently launched the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Runway 34’, which is said to be based on real-life events. According to the ETimes report, at the launch, the actor was asked if movies based on real stories have become the best way to connect with the audience in recent times, which also refers to the success of the recently released ‘The Kashmir Files’.

“It’s not like that. And it’s not happening just in India, but the rest of the world as well. I have done biographical films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh. When you hear stories, some of them are so inspirational. Sometimes, the truth is so amazing that you can’t write fiction like that. The idea is not to hunt true incidents to make a film. But what happens is, when you hear a true story, you feel that the world must know about it. And that’s why we pick it up, otherwise, we create our own stories,” the actor stated.

Speaking about ‘Runway 34’, the actor also revealed how he had selected the script almost two years ago. He said, “I had read the script almost 2 years ago from Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan. That time I felt like it needed some changes which I had suggested to them. Although we were supposed to meet for the project later then it had completely slipped out of our minds. Then during the lockdown, it hit me to check on the script and that’s how it happened. It’s based on one true incident, of course, a few things have been dramatized.”

The film is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia. 'Runway 34' is scheduled to release on the big screen on April 29.

