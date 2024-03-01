Aamir Dalvi Says He's Attracted To Satya's Accent In 'Dabangii Mulgi Aayi re Aayi'

Actor Aamir Dalvi, who plays Satya in the show 'Dabangii Mulgi Aayi re Aayi', has opened up on his character, sharing how he delivers his lines in a certain accent, which is "challenging but fun".

Speaking about the show, Aamir said: "My character is completely different from how I am. I love the way he talks, and speaks, and I think these qualities strongly register with the audience. Honestly, the role of Satya is so powerful. The different shades and levels attached to it were what attracted me."