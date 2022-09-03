'Brahmastra' Promotion: Jr NTR Says He Is Big Fan Of Amitabh Bachchan's Intensity

'RRR' actor Jr NTR was the special guest at 'Brahmastra' Promotion event in Hyderabad and he took the opportunity to praise Amitabh Bachchan, who is also part of the movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. NTR opened up that he really connects with Ranbir Kapoor as an actor and is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan's intensity in every film.

"I really enjoy Amitabh Bachchan sir's intensity in every film of his. I was a big fan of his intensity, his voice, his eyes, his feet...the way he stood, the way he swung his left hand...everything about Amit ji was intense for me. He really created a mark on me as an actor," Jr NTR said.

Talking more about how he connects with Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR said. "There is one actor I really connect with and that is Ranbir. Every film of his has really inspired me as an actor and my most favourite is Rockstar. He inspires me. I really like the intensity in Ranbir....it feels great to share a stage with him today in my hometown Hyderabad," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested negative for Covid after nine days in isolation, is now back on the sets of his popular quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The actor is currently hosting the 14th season of KBC. Updating about his work schedule, the cine icon took to his blog and mentioned that he got late to write as he wanted to rest after the first day of work.

"Delayed because (I) wanted to rest the first day of work .. but am back on set for KBC and later shall expand .. expand .. as the Tumblr says when you wish to see the entire page .. hahaA ..love and love," he wrote.

His other projects include 'Uunchaai', 'Good Bye' and 'Project K' starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.