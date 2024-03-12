7 Best Ink Tank Printers in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Ink cartridges drying up at the most inconvenient times, the eternal struggle with print quality, and the perennial debate over cost-effectiveness—these are just a few hurdles in the print world.
Imagine a that doesn't demand constant cartridge swaps or drain your wallet with every refill. That's precisely what the best ink tank printers offer. Instead of traditional cartridges, these printers feature refillable tanks that hold large volumes of ink, drastically reducing the frequency of replacements and overall printing costs.
The need for a reliable ink tank printer has never been more evident than in today. As our reliance on printed materials persists, whether for professional or personal use, the demand for efficient and cost-effective printing solutions has skyrocketed. From students printing assignments to professionals generating reports and businesses churning out documents, the demand for reliable printing remains steadfast.
Recognizing this growing need, we've curated a definitive list of the best ink tank printers available in India to empower you with the knowledge and resources needed to make informed decisions.
Difference between ink tank printer and
Ink tank printers utilise liquid ink stored in refillable tanks, offering lower cost per page and vibrant colour printing, ideal for photos. On the other hand, laser printers use toner powder and heat to fuse images onto paper, providing fast, high-quality text documents and grayscale prints. While ink tank printers excel in colour printing and cost efficiency, laser printers are preferred for high-volume, monochrome printing with sharp text and fast speeds.
What all should be considered before purchasing an ink tank printer
Print Quality: Assess the printer's resolution and colour accuracy to ensure it meets your standards for both text and image printing.
Printing Speed: Evaluate the printer's speed in pages per minute (PPM) for both black and colour prints to match your workload demands.
Connectivity Options: Check for Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and mobile printing capabilities to ensure seamless integration with your devices and network.
Cost Per Page: Calculate the long-term cost of ink refills and maintenance to gauge overall affordability compared to cartridge-based printers.
Compatibility: Ensure compatibility with your operating system and devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.
Paper Handling: Consider the printer's paper capacity, supported paper sizes, and duplex printing capability to meet your specific printing needs.
Additional Features: Look for extra features like automatic document feeders (ADF), borderless printing, and LCD displays for added convenience and functionality.
Size and Space: Consider the physical size of the printer and whether it will fit comfortably in your workspace.
How we picked them for you
User-Friendly Design: We assessed the ease of use, setup process, and interface design to prioritise user convenience.
Researching the Market: We scoured the market for the latest ink tank printers available in India, considering both popular and lesser-known brands.
Reading Reviews: We analysed user reviews and expert opinions to gauge real-world performance and reliability.
Comparing Features: We compared key features such as print quality, speed, connectivity options, and cost per page to identify the best options.
Considering Value for Money: We evaluated the overall value proposition, including upfront cost, ink efficiency, and long-term maintenance costs.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of each printer manufacturer for reliability and customer support.
Customer Satisfaction: Finally, we selected ink tank printers that garnered high levels of customer satisfaction and met diverse printing needs.
Below is a list of best ink tank printers in India along with their price
The Brother DCP-T820DW is a versatile ink tank printer designed for high performance printing. With print, scan, and copy functionality, this printer delivers both colour and monochrome outputs at impressive speeds of up to 30 ppm. Its auto-duplex feature helps reduce paper wastage, while the refillable ink tank system ensures cost-effective printing. With Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile printing capabilities, you can easily print from anywhere, making it an ideal choice for efficient and convenient printing needs.
Specifications:
Price: 18,750 (
MRP 29,99937% Off)
Brand: Brother
Type: Ink Tank
Functionality: Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Speed: 30 ppm (Mono), 26 ppm (Color)
Resolution: 1200 x 6000 dpi
Paper Handling: 150 pages, 220 GSM
Ink: Refillable Tanks
Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Linux
Pros
Cons
Fast printing speed
Tray seems to be flimsy
Cost-effective ink refill system
Large and heavy design
Simple and easy to use
Connects without any hassle
Easy ink refill process
Versatile paper handling options
User’s Review: What a phenomenal piece of engineering. I have used many printers in my time but none like this and none for the price it is available for. It is unbelievably beautiful. Don't expect better than the best quality of printouts in colour on paper, but its way too good for the price you're paying. Even on glossy photo paper the quality is very very good. Highly recommended.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, this ink tank printer offers fast, cost-effective printing with high-quality results, making it a worthwhile investment for home and office use.
The Epson EcoTank L3252 is an all-in-one ink tank printer perfect for home and small office use. With its economical and eco-friendly Heat-Free technology, it delivers sharp text and vibrant colours while reducing environmental impact. Integrated ink tanks ensure hassle-free refilling, while high-capacity ink bottles minimise e-waste. With low power consumption and wireless connectivity, it offers cost-effective printing without compromising on quality. Print, scan, and copy effortlessly with Epson's smart Wi-Fi and app-enabled features.
Specifications:
Price: 14,499 (
MRP 17,999(MRP 19% Off)
Brand: Epson
Type: All-in-One Printer
Connectivity: Wi-Fi
Technology: Heat-Free
Output: Colour
Print Speed: 15 ppm (Colour), 33 ppm (Monochrome)
Weight: 5600 Grams
Resolution: 5760 x 1440
Supported Page Sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, C6, DL
Ideal Usage: Home, Small Office
Operating System: Windows, Mac OS
Pros
Cons
Economical printing with low cost
Moderate print speed
Sharp text and bright colours
Build quality is poor
Convenient wireless connectivity
Space-saving design
Easy refilling process
High-capacity ink bottles
User’s Review: After so much hustle, I chose this printer for my goto printing solution and it's amazing. It prints great quality colour prints. It shows 4500+ black prints as well as 7500+ colour pages, I could say so far I've printed 5000+ pages combined and ink still remains. Great value for money.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its economical printing and eco-friendly technology, backed by a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon and recognized as an Amazon Choice product.
The HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Printer is a reliable and eco-conscious solution for your printing, scanning, and copying needs. With its dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, you get faster and more reliable connections, while smart-guided buttons simplify the printing process. Print, scan, and copy from any mobile device using the HP Smart app, and enjoy fast automatic two-sided printing for increased productivity. Plus, with high-capacity ink tanks and automatic ink and paper sensors, you can print worry-free for longer.
Specifications:
Price: 23,999 (
MRP 24,8103% Off)
Brand: HP
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Technology: Ink Tank
Special Feature: Smart Buttons
Colour: Grey White
Model Name: HP Smart Tank 720
Output: Colour
Print Speed (Color): 9 ppm
Print Speed (Monochrome): 15 ppm
Weight: 6000 grams
Pros
Cons
Duplex and auto feeder are seamless
Connectivity issues
Smart-guided buttons
Expensive
Mobile device printing
Automatic two-sided printing
High-volume printing capacity
Exceptional print quality
User’s Review: Replaced an old Hp model. Bought this mainly because of the large ink tank capacity. Wi-Fi connection and set up were easy enough. Auto duplex printing is a big plus. Truly hands off, wireless printing. Loading the ink was fairly easy and not messy at all. Very happy with this purchase.
Why it's worth buying: Backed by over 1300 ratings on Amazon and positive reviews from 121 satisfied customers, it's a trusted choice for efficient printing.
The Canon PIXMA G2012 Ink Tank Printer offers optimal functionality with efficient printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. Its integrated ink tank system ensures hassle-free monitoring of ink levels and easy refills. With a compact design and intuitive control panel, it provides convenient operation for producing multiple copies or scans. Ideal for home and small office use, this printer delivers exceptional performance and reliability, making it a valuable addition to any workspace.
Specifications:
Brand: Canon
Output: Color
Refill Type: Ink Tank
Usage: Home & Office
Print Resolution: 4800x1200 dpi
Print Speed: 5 ipm (Color), 8.8 ipm (Mono)
Cost per Page: Rs 0.32 (Color), Rs 0.09 (Black)
Paper Handling: Face-Down
Pros
Cons
Easy ink monitoring and refilling
May make noise
Compact design for space-saving
Paper jam and ink loss sometimes
Convenient intuitive control panel
Smooth and reliable performance
Decent printing speed
Good colour quality
User’s Review: Bought for home use, which could be an overkill!, but cost wise is better than cartridge ones. Comes with 3 black ink bottles, which is a big plus. Easy to install on own, taking care when filling ink - and better opening one bottle at a time. Worked well with Linux , not needing any driver etc.
Why it's worth buying: Its impressive 4.3-star rating from over 6000 ratings speaks volumes about its quality and performance, making it a worthwhile investment.
The HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-One Printer delivers seamless connectivity and quality prints for home and office use. With fast printing speeds and a high-volume duty cycle, it ensures efficient performance for various printing tasks. Equipped with smart buttons and low-on-ink sensors, it offers ease of use and maintenance. Enjoy exceptional HP quality with crisp text and vibrant colour graphics, backed by HP Wolf Essential security for document protection. Ideal for work and other tasks, it provides versatile functionality with printing, scanning, and copying capabilities.
Specifications:
Brand: 10,499 (
MRP 14,55228% Off)
type: All-in-One
Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi
Printing technology: Ink Tank
Output: Colour
Print speed (Colour): 5 ppm
Print speed (Monochrome): 12 ppm
Weight: 5030 grams
Dimensions: 58.1D x 43.4W x 25.9H cm
Pros
Cons
Efficient high-volume printing
No wifi connection
Easy setup and maintenance
Quality could be better
Reliable HP quality
Smart button interface
Low ink sensors
Spill-free ink refill system
User’s Review: Using this printer for almost two years now, it is a really good printer. I did almost 1000 pages printing on this and still have half of the inks left in all the tanks.
Why it's worth buying: With efficient high-volume printing this HP ink tank printer is worth buying for its popularity as evident, with over 500 purchases on Amazon last month.
With fast printing speeds of up to 28 ppm for monochrome and 11 ppm for colour, the Brother DCP-T426W Ink Tank Printer ensures efficient workflows. Its refillable ink tank system allows for easy and accurate refilling, minimising mess and leakage. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, you can effortlessly share the printer across your workgroup and print wirelessly from your mobile devices. Ideal for home or office use, it handles various print jobs with ease and delivers high-quality results.
Specifications:
Price: 13,699 (
MRP 15,59012% Off)
Brand: HP
Type: Ink Tank
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Printing Speed: 28 ppm (Mono), 11 ppm (Colour)
Print Resolution: 1200 × 6000 dpi
Paper Size: A4, Letter, Legal, Envelopes
Scanner Type: Flatbed
Scanner Resolution: Up to 19200 × 19200 dpi
Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Linux
Weight: 5.71 kg
Pros
Cons
Efficient performance
No automatic duplex printing
Easy refill system
Slow Wifi connectivity
Wireless printing capability
Versatile paper handling
High-quality prints
User’s Review: Love it! The print quality is really incredible. Photo prints on glossy photo paper turned out incredibly sharp and detailed. Colors are rich and fairly accurate. Honestly, it's really surprising quality coming out of a consumer grade affordable all in one printer. The standard paper text prints are incredibly quick and text is sharp.
Why it's worth buying: Its Amazon Choice status and high rating of 4.1 stars on Amazon validate its quality and value, making it worth the investment.
The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 is a wireless refillable ink tank printer that combines functionality with style. With print, scan, and copy capabilities, it offers convenience for home and office use. Enjoy fast printing speeds of up to 11 ppm (mono) and 6 ppm (colour), along with seamless connectivity via Wi-Fi and other wireless options. Its high page yield ink bottles ensure cost-effective printing, while the easy ink refilling system and maintenance cartridge make upkeep hassle-free. With a compact footprint and intuitive LCD panel, it delivers a user-friendly printing experience.
Specifications:
Price: 13,749 (
MRP 20,27032% Off)
Brand: Canon
Type: Inkjet
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Functions: Print, Scan, Copy
Output: Colour
Print Speed: 11 ppm (Mono), 6 ppm (Colour)
Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi
Paper Size: A4, A5, B5, Letter
Ink Compatibility: GI 71 Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Black
Weight: 6 Kilograms
Display: 3.4cm LCD
Pros
Cons
High-quality printing output
Colour printing is slow
Easy ink refilling process
Limited paper size compatibility
Wireless connectivity options
Compact and space-saving design
User-friendly display
Cost-effective printing solution
User’s Review: Love it! The print quality is really incredible. Photo prints on glossy photo paper turned out incredibly sharp and detailed. Colours are rich and fairly accurate. Honestly, it's really surprising quality coming out of a consumer grade affordable all in one printer. The standard paper text prints are incredibly quick and text is sharp.
Why it's worth buying: With its high-quality printing and easy ink refilling, this Canon printer is a top choice. As a best seller on Amazon, its reliability and brand reputation make it a worthwhile investment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Do ink tank printers produce high-quality prints?
Yes, ink tank printers are capable of producing high-quality prints with sharp text and vibrant colors. They often offer comparable print quality to traditional cartridge-based printers, making them suitable for various printing tasks, including documents, photos, and graphics.
How often do I need to refill ink in an ink tank printer?
The frequency of ink refills depends on your printing volume and usage patterns. Generally, ink tank printers have larger ink capacities, allowing for longer intervals between refills. However, it's advisable to refill the ink tanks before they run completely dry to avoid print quality issues.
Can I use third-party ink with an ink tank printer?
While some ink tank printer manufacturers recommend using only their branded ink, many third-party ink options are compatible with these printers. However, using unauthorised ink may void the printer's warranty, so it's essential to check compatibility and quality before using third-party ink.
Do ink tank printers require special maintenance?
Ink tank printers require minimal maintenance compared to cartridge-based printers. Regular maintenance tasks include cleaning the printhead and ensuring proper ink levels. Some printers may also have maintenance features like automatic printhead cleaning to prevent clogging.
Are ink tank printers compatible with different paper types?
Yes, ink tank printers are compatible with various paper types, including plain paper, photo paper, and specialty papers like envelopes and labels. Most printers have adjustable paper trays to accommodate different paper sizes and thicknesses, providing versatility for various printing needs.
In Conclusion
Ink tank printers offer a cost-effective solution for high-volume printing needs, thanks to their refillable ink tanks that reduce the overall cost per page. With the ability to produce high-quality prints and accommodate various paper types, they are suitable for both home and office use. Considering their reliability, affordability, and the brand's reputation, investing in one of our recommended ink tank printers would be a wise decision for anyone looking for efficient printing solutions. Upgrade your printing experience today and enjoy hassle-free printing at a fraction of the cost.
