27 April 2018 Last Updated at 9:31 am National

Yogi Adityanath Campaigning In Karnataka A Minus Point For BJP, Says Siddaramaiah

Outlook Web Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Thursday, ridiculed Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's participation in the forthcoming Karnataka State Assembly elections campaign.

"If Adityanath comes here, it'll be a minus point for Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP). What has he done in UP? In one year he failed miserably. In his own constituency, BJP was defeated. Why should he come here & do anything?" Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier today, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka released a list of 40-star campaigners each for The Congress and The BJP. The list included prominent names like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh among others for Congress, while for BJP, the list featured names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Siddaramaiah is contesting the upcoming elections from two seats- Badami and Chamundeshwari.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

ANI

