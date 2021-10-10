Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Man Behind Pakistan's Nuclear Programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes

The deceased Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was considered father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away.
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away.(File photo)

Man Behind Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes
2021-10-10T13:05:37+05:30
Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 1:05 pm

The father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away, the country’s officials confirmed on Sunday.

Khan, the man behind Pakistan’s nuclear programme, passed away on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 85.

Khan breathed his last at about 7.00 AM (local time) at Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital in Islamabad.

Geo News reported that he was brought to the hospital early in the morning after he faced difficulty in breathing.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said he was "deeply grieved" over his death and called it a "great loss".

"Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities," he said. (With PTI inputs)

