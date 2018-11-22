Boxing great M C Mary Kom stormed into the final of the 48kg event of the 2018 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships by defeating North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi at Delhi on Thursday.

The five-time champion will face Ukraine's Hanna Okhota whom the Indian had beaten in a tournament in Poland this year. If she wins the final bout, will match Cuban legend Felix Savon as the joint-most successful boxer in the World Championships history.

By reaching the semi-final on Tuesday, which assured her of at least a bronze medal, she has already become the most successful woman pugilist in the event's history. She defeated China's Wu Yu in the quarter-final, thus assuring the first medal for India.

Before this World Championship, the Manipuri was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor (five gold and a bronze) in the number of medals won. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.

In the semis, the 35-year-old beat her North Korean opponent in a unanimous decision of the five judges in the semifinals.

Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a world championship medal in 2010 -- a 48kg category gold.

"I have beaten the North Korean opponent in the Asian Championships last year and that time it was a one-sided bout. But win or lose, every boxer always learn and I think she has learnt(from that bout). At the same time I also have learnt and I came prepared to defend and counter. I am happy that I am in the final," she said after the bout.

"My opponent was taller than me and strong also. Taller boxers can have the advantage, they can get inside immediately and come back again. But once inside the ring, I don't care whether my opponent is tall or not, I play my game and once I know hers, I do my own," she added.

About her final bout against Okhota, she said, "I have beaten her in Poland. I will read that bout and plan the strategy. I hope to beat her again."

