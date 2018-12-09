﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Voting Percentage Low In Rajasthan Assembly Election Despite Top Political Campaigners

Voting Percentage Low In Rajasthan Assembly Election Despite Top Political Campaigners

According to the data of the Election Commissioner, voter turnout in 2018 assembly election was recorded at 74.12 per cent compared to 75.23 per cent in 2013.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 December 2018
Voting Percentage Low In Rajasthan Assembly Election Despite Top Political Campaigners
File Photo
Voting Percentage Low In Rajasthan Assembly Election Despite Top Political Campaigners
outlookindia.com
2018-12-09T17:33:56+0530
Also Read

Despite popular campaigners of both the BJP and the Congress, Rajasthan witnessed over one per cent lower voter turnout in Friday's assembly poll as compared to the previous assembly election.

According to the data of the Election Commissioner, voter turnout in 2018 assembly election was recorded at 74.12 per cent compared to 75.23 per cent in 2013.

Expectations were high this election as 20 lakh new youth voters were added in state electoral rolls.

However, the voting percentage was low. The Rajasthan Chief Election Officer (CEO) had said he had expected a better poll percentage.

Top campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had addressed 12 and 9 public meetings respectively in Rajasthan where assembly elections to 199 of the 200 seats were held on December 7.

Contrary to the sea of crowd in the rallies, voting percentage in the respective areas were less.

After Prime Minister's rallies, voting percentage increased only in Dausa (78.41 per cent in 2018 compared to 75.68 per cent in 2013) and Nagaur (73.53 per cent in 2018 compared to 72.03 per cent in 2013). Voting percentage in other areas, including Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Sikar or Hanumangarh where the prime minister held rallies remained less than the previous assembly election.

Election rallies of Congress Rahul Gandhi too could not create a big impact among the people of the state. Voting percentage was recorded 1 to 2 per cent less than the previous assembly election where his public meetings were held.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Congress BJP Assembly Elections 2018 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Indian Premier League 2019: List Of All Retained And Released Players
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters