Voting Percentage Low In Rajasthan Assembly Election Despite Top Political Campaigners

Despite popular campaigners of both the BJP and the Congress, Rajasthan witnessed over one per cent lower voter turnout in Friday's assembly poll as compared to the previous assembly election.

According to the data of the Election Commissioner, voter turnout in 2018 assembly election was recorded at 74.12 per cent compared to 75.23 per cent in 2013.

Expectations were high this election as 20 lakh new youth voters were added in state electoral rolls.

However, the voting percentage was low. The Rajasthan Chief Election Officer (CEO) had said he had expected a better poll percentage.

Top campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had addressed 12 and 9 public meetings respectively in Rajasthan where assembly elections to 199 of the 200 seats were held on December 7.

Contrary to the sea of crowd in the rallies, voting percentage in the respective areas were less.

After Prime Minister's rallies, voting percentage increased only in Dausa (78.41 per cent in 2018 compared to 75.68 per cent in 2013) and Nagaur (73.53 per cent in 2018 compared to 72.03 per cent in 2013). Voting percentage in other areas, including Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Sikar or Hanumangarh where the prime minister held rallies remained less than the previous assembly election.

Election rallies of Congress Rahul Gandhi too could not create a big impact among the people of the state. Voting percentage was recorded 1 to 2 per cent less than the previous assembly election where his public meetings were held.

