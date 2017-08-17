The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
17 August 2017 Last Updated at 5:51 pm National

UP Madrassas That Defied Yogi's Order On I-Day May Face Action Under National Security Act

Action could be initiated as per the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), besides other laws, for showing disregard to the national flag and national anthem, including the NSA.
Outlook Web Bureau
UP Madrassas That Defied Yogi's Order On I-Day May Face Action Under National Security Act
Representative Image
UP Madrassas That Defied Yogi's Order On I-Day May Face Action Under National Security Act
outlookindia.com
2017-08-17T17:54:10+0530

Madrassas in Bareilly area which defied the UP government order on unfurling the national flag and singing the national anthem on Independence Day may face action, including under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a senior official said here.

"If we get a complaint that any madrassa did not comply with the government order on the unfurling the national flag and the recital of national anthem, we will get it probed and after giving a chance to all, action will be taken against the guilty as per the law," Bareilly Divisional Commissioner, P V Jaganmohan said today.

Advertisement opens in new window

He added that action could be initiated as per the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), besides other laws, for showing disregard to the national flag and national anthem, including the NSA.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without bail or trial and the authorities need not disclose the grounds of detention if they believe the detainee can act in a way that poses a threat to the security of the state/country or the maintenance of public order.

Jaganmohan said that all the minority welfare officers had been asked to immediately submit a list of madrassas where the national anthem was not recited.

Complaints from the public in this regard will also be probed, he said.

According to officials, a majority of the madrassas followed the order.

However, according to some reports, the call by some clerics to defy the order had an impact in some madrassas and "Saare jahan se achcha Hindustan hamara" was sung instead of the national anthem. However there was no official confirmation about this. (PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh BJP Independence Day Madrasas National Reportage
Next Story : SC Stays Execution Of Couple Accused Of Kidnapping And Sacrificing Two-Year-Old Boy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters