UP Govt Continuously Engaged In Fake Encounters, Misusing Police To Inflict Torture And Create Fear: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today accused the BJP government of continuously enganging in fake encounters and misusing the police to inflict torture and create fear.



"The BJP is misusing the Uttar Pradesh police, which is inflicting torture on the people of the state and creating fear among them. The Samajwadi Party is not only raising questions, but also telling other opposition parties that the government is continuously engaged in fake encounters," the SP chief told reporters here.



He demanded that the government should at least provide a list of criminals carrying reward on their head to substantiate its claim that those killed by the police were highly notorious, he said.



Yadav demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation to the next of kin of Narendra Gujjar, against whom, he said, a "fake cow slaughter case" was registered, and claimed that Gujjar was tortured to death in custody by the police in Meerut.



"It is the duty of the government to see that everyone gets justice. Has the situation worsened to that extent where no one can plead for justice? Will the BJP now deprive the people of the state of justice?" he posed.



As many as 50 dreaded criminals have been killed in over 1,400 encounters in the past over one year in the state, while 3,435 history-sheeters were put behind bars following encounters.



Yadav also referred to the death of the father of Unnao rape survivor in police custody.



"The BJP says that we used to give Rs 50 lakh compensation when a Muslim died. Today, when a Hindu has died, why are you (the BJP) is not helping the Hindu. We do not believe in taking advantage by creating rift between Hindus and Muslims. This is just a diversionary tactics," the SP leader said.



He also blamed the UP police for the unrest in Aligarh Muslim University. "If the government had wanted, then the situation would not have worsened," Akhilesh said.



On reports of CBI probe into sale of sugar mills during Mayawati regime, he said the investigation was being done keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in mind.



Attacking the BJP in the context of Kairana and Noorpur bypolls, he said, "These people have been saying that if other parties win the bypolls, then Diwali will be celebrated in Pakistan. I never went to Pakistan, nor do I have a Pakistani visa. The BJP should tell who went to Pakistan discreetly."



Yadav contested the government's claim that it was taking care of sugarcane growers in the state



He also demanded that the government should provide Rs 10 lakh assistance to families of Sitapur dog-bite victims. A total of 12 children have fallen prey to dog attacks so far.



Referring to the investors' summit in UP and the follow up visit to the US by senior UP minister Sidharthnath Singh, the former chief minister said, "The companies with which the UP government has inked MoUs, do not have any balance sheet. The proposed defence corridor is a work to divert the attention of the people. This government will never be able to build the Jewar airport or the defence corridor."



He attacked Singh, who is UP health minister, saying that people in the US know about the health scenario of the state. The ambulances must be repaired first, he said.



Yadav also accused the UP government of stalling the proposed mango wholesale market in Malihabad and perfumery park and museum in Kannauj. "We want to know the quantum of investment in UP during the four years of Narendra Modi government," he said.



Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "The UP CM is not bothered about improving the law and order in UP. He is more bothered about the law and order of Karnataka (where he was campaigning for the Assembly elections)."



When his attention was drawn to reports on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's ambition to become the prime minister, Yadav said, "These are post-poll matters. I have good relation with the Congress chief."



The SP had forged an electoral alliance with the Congress during the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

(PTI)